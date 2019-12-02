Alanis Morissette to play Toronto on Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour

One of the biggest Canadian albums of all time is about to get a hell of a 25th anniversary celebration. We might be looking back at the 2010s right now, but in 2020 it will be all about the mid-90s.

Alanis Morissette is bringing her Jagged Little Pill tour to Toronto, and a pair of fellow 90s alternative pop giants are coming along for the ride: Garbage and Liz Phair.

That’s basically an ideal alternate universe 1996 Lilith Fair lineup and it’s going to make a lot of once-angsty Gen X-ers very nostalgic.

Diablo Cody’s Jagged Little Pill musical is also making its way to Broadway, but if you can score some tickets to Budweiser Stage this summer then you can catch the real thing.

July 11 at Budweiser Stage (909 Lake Shore West), doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $26-$126. On sale December 13. ticketmaster.ca.

@nowtoronto