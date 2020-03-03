CBC Music Festival announces 2020 lineup

× Expand Matt Barnes Snotty Nose Rez Kids

It’s almost time for CanCon summer, and CBC Music Festival is here with the all-Canadian lineup for its eighth edition. Indie rock lifers Metric get top billing, and they’ll be joined by fellow indie rock acts Half Moon Run, Dizzy and Geoffroy, pop artist Lights and Indigenous composer Jeremy Dutcher. A nice lineup, if a bit safe.

Things get a bit more interesting on the Q stage, where hip-hop acts Snotty Nose Rez Kids and this year’s Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty will join the yet-to-be-announced winner of CBC’s Searchlight contest (interestingly, Polaris founder Steve Jordan was recently announced as the new director of CBC Music). There’s also children’s programming and an emerging artists stage featuring Tanika Charles and Tedy.

May 30 at Echo Beach (909 Lake Shore West), doors 1:30 pm, all ages. $39.50. On sale March 6. TM.

More Just Announced Concert Listings

Ian Blurton’s Future Now, Woodhawk, Freeways Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $10. April 9. EB

World News, Mimico, Blue Light, Mouth Breather, DJ Loji The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. April 11. SC

100 gecs Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $17. April 21. TW

Rhapsody of Fire The Garrison doors 7:30 pm. $34.50. April 26. EB, RT

Black Halos, Radkey, Boids Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $15.50. May 14. EB, RT, SS

Danileigh Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $25. May 26. TM

Loony Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. On sale March 6. $12 and up. May 27. TW

Car Seat Headrest, Twin Peaks Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$35. June 3-4. TM

The Coathangers Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $16.50. June 11. EB, RT, SS

Jhené Aiko Queen Elizabeth Theatre doors 7 pm. $54.50-$625. June 21-22. EB

Yemi Alade Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. On sale March 6. $35-$60. July 4. TM

Braids Paradise Theatre 8 pm. $25. July 9. MH

Negativland, Brian Ruryk Paradise Theatre 9 pm. $26.50-$36.50. July 23. POB

Toronto Festival of Beer: TLC, Sam Roberts Band and others Exhibition Place Bandshell Park $50-$115. July 24-26. beerfestival.ca

Sad Summer Festival: All Time Low, The Story So Far and others Echo Beach doors 2:30 pm, all ages. $69-$125. August 5. TM

Lindsey Stirling Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale March 6. $29.50-$199.50. August 14. TM

The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver Scotiabank Arena Doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale March 6. $29.75-$175.75. August 31. TM

KALEO Echo Beach doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale March 6. $53-$63. September 16. TM

Sleaford Mods Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $25-$35. September 24. TM

Soulwax Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale March 6. $TBA. October 5. TM

Ticket Outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

MH masseyhall.com

POB paradiseonbloor.com

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.ca

TS ticketscene.ca

TW ticketweb.ca

UV universe.com

Find full concert listings here.

