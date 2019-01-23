Review: King Princess gave rock swagger a jolt of queer energy at Danforth Music Hall

KING PRINCESS at Danforth Music Hall, Tuesday, January 22. Rating: NNNN

Will guitars ever be cool again? It’s been a while since axe-based music ruled the pop charts, but Brooklyn’s King Princess is having a go at making it safe for fans of mainstream music to swoon at solos.

The 20-year-old (aka Mikaela Straus) is currently enjoying cult status, having signed to producer Mark Ronson’s new label and released a string of simple but layered pop songs about queer desire – and in Toronto women are eating it up.

Straus is among a new crop of musicians – including Syd, Troye Sivan and Hayley Kiyoko – who are putting queerness front and centre. Last night’s sold-out show at Danforth Music Hall was packed with queer women who screamed, swayed and tossed at least one bra on stage as Straus performed a set heavy on unreleased material.

Her smart songwriting drew the crowd in, and her easy confidence and fast-on-her-feet wit kept them captivated, even though she and her four-piece band haven’t yet locked into her newer songs.

She opened with a new song that had a classic shuffling rhythm, then segued into another with a lilting, mid-tempo electronic beat. “I can make grown men cry,” she sang as purply-pink lights glowed. “I’m a cheap queen.”

This was the point at which a bra flew up onstage – the first gift in a small haul that included a blunt, a rainbow flag and, toward the set’s end, a sandwich bag full of Fireball whisky (“You did not bring this!” Straus said, inspecting it incredulously). For new song Waiting On This House To Burn Down, she picked up a guitar and channelled breezy California vibes.

Five songs into the briskly moving set she dipped into last year’s Make My Bed EP, performing Upper West Side, the New Yawk attitude in her vocals growing smoky as she sang about lusting after a rich girl she can’t stop judging. That was followed by breakout single 1950, which went from mid-tempo to full-speed during an extended outro of shredding.

Most of the new material had a raw feel, but Straus and the band really stepped it up on the older hits, confident enough to play around with them but also feeding off the crowd singing along.

She set aside the guitar for Pussy Is God, the most unashamedly pop – and queer – song in her repertoire. Backing tracks were in full effect as she strutted around the stage pointing the mic at the audience, now screaming louder than ever.

Not only are these songs catchy as hell, they smartly reference and subvert pop tropes about religion, romance and closeted gay life while also allowing contradictory emotions to just sit.

“I hate it when dudes try to chase me,” she sings on 1950. “But I love it when you try to save me.” Her pronouns reference loving and fucking women, but lyrical come-ons flip the gaze on a deeper level while still being accessible enough to draw any listener – gay or straight – in.

The hour-long set ended with a high-energy rendition of Talia before she came back to do two more new songs, the second of which was grungier than ever. It was unwieldy and the most blunt dispersing of the pop song structure in the show.

Let’s face it: however much we love our guitar bands, many come saddled with a lot of male baggage and clichés we’ve grown used to. “Let’s get sad together!” Straus said before launching into a new ballad. The crowd roared. “I wrote this song so we could be sad together.” (She also teased an upcoming collab with Fiona Apple as “sad lesbian fuel”). It was a simple moment, but it captured how King Princess takes the kind of playful and self-aware swagger queer music fans – or any fans who aren’t afraid of confusingly contradictory emotions – have had to search for in the overwhelmingly straight pop and rock worlds and gave it a jolt of fresh energy.

Check out more photos from the show below:

