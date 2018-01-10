Marker Starling: your favourite musician's favourite musician

Samuel Engelking
MARKER STARLING with BUNNY at the Tranzac (292 Brunswick), Saturday (January 13), doors 8:30 pm. $15. facebook.com.
Marker Starling never set out to be a “songwriter’s songwriter.”
“I’ve been making records for nearly 20 years almost,” says Chris Cummings, the man behind Marker Starling and previously Mantler, from his overflowing east-end Toronto studio/record library. “I was always under the mistaken impression that what I did next was going to be huge.
“It never really worked out that way. But I’ve gotten to do some really cool things.”
You could see why a soft-spoken 48-year-old Canadian gently crooning smooth 70s easy-listening jazz over Brazilian Tropicalia organ grooves might not sit atop the Billboard hot 100 alongside Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. But there’s something about the dapper singer/songwriter that connects deeply with a small but dedicated fan base. Chief among them: other musicians.
Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier, who recently collaborated with Cummings, has called him her favourite composer. Another of his self-proclaimed “biggest idols,” Sean O’Hagan of long-running Irish avant-pop band the High Llamas recently joined him for a team-up. His work with the Cologne band Von Spar built him a solid following in Germany. The head of Japanese label 7 e.p. personally brought him on tour in Japan in 2016. His current label, Tin Angel, is based in the U.K.
Here in Toronto, he’s like a secret handshake. Caribou’s Dan Snaith and Owen Pallett are fans and sometimes collaborators, and he’s been accepted into the alt-comedy world, too. He used to be a frequent musical guest at Laugh Sabbath and opened for Tim Heidecker accompanying the Canadian Romantic.
“There’s an element of humour in [what I do], I guess,” he says. “I’ll sing a sad song and then say something funny.”
You could almost mistake Marker Starling for an ironic Neil Hamburger-esque performance-art piece if not for the sincerity in his songcraft. It’s not so much funny as it is disorienting, like a lost Burt Bacharach lounge singer got stuck out of time.
The latest Marker Starling album, Anchors & Ampersands, amplifies that timelessness. Cummings connects the dots between his guises by re-recording his own songs from throughout his career alongside new recordings and a couple of outright covers.
“I hate to say I’ve matured, but I’m more seasoned than I was in the early 2000s,” he says. “My voice is different, too.”
His outsider take on well-crafted piano pop has made him a favourite of other left-of-centre auteurs like Eric Matthews and Jordan Zadorozny from long-running Montreal lo-fi band Blinker the Star. He’s still waiting for a call from a hip-hop producer like Madlib.
“Or maybe I can get in with Drake’s camp,” he quips.
Then the secret might get out.
Here’s what other artists have to say about Marker Starling:
Sandro Perri (singer/songwriter):
I really like Chris’s lyrics. I can see them in my mind, on a page, and I can hear them in a conversation. They bounce around between formal and casual, poetic and pragmatic. As a listener, I feel a really nice closeness-to-distance ratio.
Kathleen Phillips-Locke (comedian):
The first time I saw Chris play was in Dufferin Grove park for some kind of makeshift outdoor music fest in, like, 2006 maybe? I just remember the guy in the white ruffled tux playing this suitcase that turned into a piano and crooning these solitary, contemplative, groovy but actually super-chatty songs. He seemed like he was on a boat while everyone else was just sitting on the grass by the Dufferin Mall. I thought this music sounded like the inside of a quiet person just riding along on transit or something. I’m a quiet person, so the ruffled tux guy spoke to me.
Jeremy Greenspan (Junior Boys):
Chris can conjure a special kind ofnostalgia in me. His music radiates, like the soft Technicolor glow of 1970s Canadiana. He remains, in my opinion, the finest Canadian songwriter of the past 20 years.