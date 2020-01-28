Justin Bieber is playing Rogers Centre in September 2020

× Expand Courtesy of YouTube

Justin Bieber might be spending a lot of time at Scotiabank Arena these days as the Drake of the Maple Leafs, but he's got a bigger venue in store for his upcoming tour: the Rogers Centre. The Toronto date on the Changes tour is September 10. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will support.

The North American tour announcement also comes with the long-awaited news of the Biebs's new album, also called Changes, which will be out February 14 (Valentine's Day). Bieber has been teasing out information and just dropped a YouTube docuseries, so we knew there'd be information sooner or later. Now the Beliebers can start looking out for pre-sale dates. Details are still TBA.

Bieber has a new song too, conveniently featuring his tour opener Kehlani. You can hear that new jam, Get Me, below.

×

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Jon Box – A Celebration of Life: Sloan, the Dirty Nil, Whitehorse, Terra Lightfoot and others at Opera House All proceeds to Unison Benevolent Fund & Dr. Jay Children’s Grief Centre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $40. February 8. TM

Long Winter: Hua Li, Backxwash, Tallies, Witchrot and others at Workman Arts 7 pm. Pwyc or $12 (skip the line). February 21. TS

Control Top at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. March 11. EB, RT, SS

ren at Rivoli doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. March 24. TM

Monster Magnet, Nebula, Silvertomb Opera House doors 6 pm. $33.50. March 25. EB, RT, SS

Jay Electronica, Adam Bomb, Dijah SB at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $33, adv $28. March 26. UV

Anna Calvi at Mod Club doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $25. April 1. TM

Stephen Malkmus at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $37-$43. April 17. TM

Pabllo Vittar at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$110. April 21. EB

Ellis, Dan Edmonds, Merival at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $15. April 24. EB, RT, SS

The Coronas at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $27.50. April 30. TM

(G)I-DLE at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $TBA. May 3. TM

Palaye Royale at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $27-$30. May 8. TM

Peach Pit, Haley Blais at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $25. May 15. TM

Diet Cig, Sad13, Thin Lips at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. May 23. TW

Dashboard Confessional, The Drew Thomson Foundation at Danforth Music Hall 20th anniversary celebration – acoustic show. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$49.50. June 5. TM

Fuzz at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. June 20. TM

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. From $82. July 8. TM

Roger Waters at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. July 17. TM

LAUV, Maisie Peters, Role Model at Echo Beach doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $47.75. July 22. TM

Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $39.50-$199.50. August 11. TM

Passenger at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $45-$65. November 3. TM

Ticket Outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.ca

TS ticketscene.ca

TW ticketweb.ca

UV universe.com

