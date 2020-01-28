Justin Bieber is playing Rogers Centre in September 2020

Courtesy of YouTube
Justin Bieber might be spending a lot of time at Scotiabank Arena these days as the Drake of the Maple Leafs, but he's got a bigger venue in store for his upcoming tour: the Rogers Centre. The Toronto date on the Changes tour is September 10. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will support.
The North American tour announcement also comes with the long-awaited news of the Biebs's new album, also called Changes, which will be out February 14 (Valentine's Day). Bieber has been teasing out information and just dropped a YouTube docuseries, so we knew there'd be information sooner or later. Now the Beliebers can start looking out for pre-sale dates. Details are still TBA.
Bieber has a new song too, conveniently featuring his tour opener Kehlani. You can hear that new jam, Get Me, below.
More Just Announced Toronto Concerts
Jon Box – A Celebration of Life: Sloan, the Dirty Nil, Whitehorse, Terra Lightfoot and others at Opera House All proceeds to Unison Benevolent Fund & Dr. Jay Children’s Grief Centre. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $40. February 8. TM
Long Winter: Hua Li, Backxwash, Tallies, Witchrot and others at Workman Arts 7 pm. Pwyc or $12 (skip the line). February 21. TS
Control Top at Monarch Tavern doors 8 pm. $13.50. March 11. EB, RT, SS
ren at Rivoli doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. March 24. TM
Monster Magnet, Nebula, Silvertomb Opera House doors 6 pm. $33.50. March 25. EB, RT, SS
Jay Electronica, Adam Bomb, Dijah SB at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $33, adv $28. March 26. UV
Anna Calvi at Mod Club doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $25. April 1. TM
Stephen Malkmus at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $37-$43. April 17. TM
Pabllo Vittar at Mod Club doors 7 pm. $25-$110. April 21. EB
Ellis, Dan Edmonds, Merival at Monarch Tavern doors 8:30 pm. $15. April 24. EB, RT, SS
The Coronas at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $27.50. April 30. TM
(G)I-DLE at Rebel doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $TBA. May 3. TM
Palaye Royale at Opera House doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $27-$30. May 8. TM
Peach Pit, Haley Blais at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $25. May 15. TM
Diet Cig, Sad13, Thin Lips at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. May 23. TW
Dashboard Confessional, The Drew Thomson Foundation at Danforth Music Hall 20th anniversary celebration – acoustic show. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $39.50-$49.50. June 5. TM
Fuzz at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. June 20. TM
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at Budweiser Stage doors 6:30 pm, all ages. From $82. July 8. TM
Roger Waters at Scotiabank Arena 8 pm. On sale January 31. $TBA. July 17. TM
LAUV, Maisie Peters, Role Model at Echo Beach doors 6 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $47.75. July 22. TM
Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm, all ages. On sale January 31. $39.50-$199.50. August 11. TM
Passenger at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. On sale January 31. $45-$65. November 3. TM
Ticket Outlets:
RT rotate.com
SC showclix.com
TW ticketweb.ca
UV universe.com
Find full concert listings here.