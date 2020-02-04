Lido Pimienta and Kaytranada announce concerts in Toronto

× Expand Daniella Murillo

Lido Pimienta: April 25 at Cecil Community Centre

After winning the Polaris Prize for her 2016 debut La Papessa, Lido Pimienta finally has a release date for her long-awaited follow-up, Miss Colombia: April 17. The album is co-produced by Pimienta and Matt Smith and recorded in both Toronto and San Basilio de Palenque in Colombia.

Pimienta has a hometown release show presented by Venus Fest. Listen to her new single Eso Que Tu Haces and then trust us, it will be a good one.

Doors 7 pm, all ages. $25, adv $20. TM

Kaytranada: June 4 at REBEL

Another Polaris winner touring a sophomore follow-up, Kaytranada released Bubba late last year and it did not disappoint – our critic gave it a NNNN-review. The Montreal producer’s signature groovy bounce is bringing him to bigger and bigger venues. Expect this one to be big and sweaty.

Doors 7 pm. $TBA. On sale February 7. TM

Ticket Outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.ca

TS ticketscene.ca

TW ticketweb.ca

UV universe.com

