Toronto's Bloody Diamonds have been busy: with a new EP, Tough Love, under their belt, powerhouse Sara Elizabeth and co. are embarking on a five-week tour across Canada and back, kicking off in Montreal tonight.

And they've got a brand new video to show off, too.

Check out the premiere for the band's brand new single, Toxic, now:

×

Catch Bloody Diamonds at the Bovine Sex Club on October 21. Wanna hear more? Visit bloodydiamonds.com.

music@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto