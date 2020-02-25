Indigenous Music Summit stages solidarity concert at the Great Hall

× Expand Digging Roots

In solidarity with the action taking place on unceded and sovereign Wet’suwet’en territory the International Indigenous Music Summit is organizing collective actions throughout Canada, including Yellowknife, Smithers, B.C. and Prince George, B.C.

The Toronto event features a strong lineup of musicians and poets including Bear Witness of a Tribe Called Red, Chantal Kreviazuk, Cris Derksen, Amanda Rheaume, Digging Roots (pictured), Witch Prophet, Julian Taylor, Charging Horse Singers, Zoey Pricelys Roy, New Tradition Music, Sarain Fox and more.

“We are very proud to be a part of an amazing network of artists and creatives around the globe who are answering the call for peaceful and respectful action,” says Digging Roots’ ShoShona Kish, organizer of the event. “This is the movement of our time.”

Proceeds support the Wet’suwet’en legal defence fund through RAVEN Trust.

February 27 at the Great Hall. 7 pm. $10-$50. Tickets and donations at wearethestronghold.com.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Zoe Sky Jordan, Father Christmas at The Baby G doors 7 pm. $TBA. March 13.

Doja Cat, ASHNIKKO at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. On sale February 28. $28.50-$50. March 27. TW

Witch Prophet, Yasmine at Drake Hotel 7:30 pm. $10. April 1. EB

Jann Arden at Roy Thomson Hall 8 pm. $59.50-$150. May 15-16. TM

Electric Island 2020 at Ontario Place Lineup TBA. Season pass $230.90-$288.95. May 17, July 1, August 8, September 5-6. TW

PUP, Nobro at The Great Hall CMW show. Doors 7 pm. $29.50. May 21. TW

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $50-$70. May 22. TM

Land of Talk at Mod Club doors 8 pm. On sale February 26. $17.50. May 23. EB, RT, SS

EOB (Ed O’Brien) at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. On sale February 28. $TBA. May 31. TM

King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn, Redd Kross at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. On sale February 28. $TBA. June 10. TW

Roger Waters at Scotiabank Arena Second show added. On sale February 28. $TBA. July 17 & 18. TM

Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings at Budweiser Stage On sale February 28. $TBA. July 27. TM

Kraftwerk 3-D at Meridian Hall On sale February 27. $TBA. July 28. TM

Hamilton Leithauser, Ryley Walker at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. On sale February 28. $22.50-$35. August 7. RT, SS, TM

Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage doors 6 pm. On sale February 28. $45-$169. August 9. TM

The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, Yola at Budweiser Stage On sale February 28. $TBA. August 12. TM

New Order, Pet Shop Boys at Budweiser Stage doors 5:30 pm. On sale February 28. $39.50-$149.50. September 5. TM

The Hold Steady at Horseshoe doors 5:30 pm. $49.50-$200. September 16-19. EB,RT, SS

