Why you should see Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer this summer: just announced shows

× Expand Ed Robinson Hans Zimmer performing at Wembley Arena 7th April 2016Mandatory Credit: Ed Robinson/OneRedEye+44 (0)7887 708 472Image is copyrighted: non commercial use only & no reporductions without permission from Ed Robinson - ed@oneredeye.com

Hans Zimmer

One of the more unusual acts on tour this summer is Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, whose list of film soundtrack credits includes Crimson Tide, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Lion King, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Inception.

The career-spanning show is divided into two parts: the first features performances of Zimmer’s classic movie scores, and the second “reimagined versions” performed with “special guests from the rock and pop world.”

In other words, don’t expect a formal classical music affair. According to a review in The Guardian, the German musician’s stage presence is more rock star than conductor: “He wanders the front of the stage playing guitars, synthesizers and percussion and reminisces wittily about these prime cuts from his 150 soundtracks.”

Zimmer has already toured Europe with the show, where he was backed by an orchestra and choir, and sometime collaborator Johnny Marr of the Smiths appeared at select shows. He launches the North American leg at Coachella in April.

August 1 at Air Canada Centre (40 Bay). Doors 8 pm, all ages. $49.50-$175. On sale April 7. ticketmaster.ca.

×

More just announced Toronto shows

King Of The Dot Presents Blackout 7: I.C.E. vs Rone at Capitol Event Theatre Battle rap event. Doors 7 pm. $30-$175. kotd.tv. April 14-15.

Miss Kittin, Box Of Kittens at Nest/The Den doors 10 pm, all ages. $20-$25. activate.electrostub.com. April 15.

Choir! Choir! Choir! Epic! Nights with Jody Stephens of Big Star at The Great Hall doors 7 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketmaster.ca. April 17.

El Convento Rico Quarter Century Celebration With Courtney Act, Derrick Barry, Carlos Cruz, JoÉe and Others at El Convento Rico- 2-11 pm. elconventorico.com. April 22.

CupcakKe & K.I.D. at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketmaster.ca. May 1.

Raleigh Ritchie at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. May 3.

Horisont at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. May 4.

Vikings at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $10. ticketfly.com. May 5.

Emergents IV: Stereoscope Duo, Harp Society at Music Gallery doors 7 pm. $12, stu $8. musicgallery.org. May 5.

Iduna, Return For Refund, Bike club at Adelaide Hall doors 8 pm. $10. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 12.

Ray BLK at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. May 12.

Destructo at Maison Mercer doors 10 pm. $20. ticketweb.ca. May 12.

Tonstartssbandht, Elliott Vincent Jones, Heat, Bernardino Femmineielli at Velvet Underground Mac DeMarco after party. Doors 9 pm. $11. ticketweb.ca. May 12.

DJ Mac DeMarco and Guests at Velvet Underground Mac DeMarco after party. Doors 9 pm. $11. ticketweb.ca. May 13.

Lee Scratch Perry, Subatomic Sound System at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $35.50-$45.50. ticketmaster.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. May 14.

Anamai, Chrysanthemum White Alder, Pissbowelking at Smiling Buddha 9 pm. $8 or $25 with LP. May 14.

Savoy Motel at Smiling Buddha doors 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 16.

Pomo, Mac Ayres at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. May 17.

Kevin Devine at Sneaky Dee’s doors 9 pm. $17. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 20.

Dylan Menzie, Limestone Chorus, Tilsen, Wilson & The Cast Aways at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $10-$13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 24.

Lulu at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $29-$39.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketmaster.ca. May 25.

Tkay Maidza at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. May 29.

Lauv at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca. June 2.

Taake at Velvet Underground doors 7:30 pm. $25. ticketweb.ca. June 4.

Slow Dancer at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $13.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com. June 12.

Aldous Harding at Velvet Underground doors 8 pm. $10. soundscapemusic.com, rotate.com, ticketweb.ca. June 12.

Gary Clark Jr. at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $36-$51. ticketmaster.ca. June 12-13.

Fjord at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $10. ticketmaster.ca. June 15.

Mount Kimbie, Tirzah at Velvet Underground doors 10 pm. ticketweb.ca. June 16.

The Flatliners, The Dirty Nil, Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. June 17.

The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, Frankie Rose at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $17. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. June 17.

Nora En Pure at Coda doors 10 pm. $25-$30. codatoronto.electrostub.com. June 30.

Rooney, Run River North at Lee’s Palace doors 7 pm. $20.50. soundscapesmusic.com, rotate.com, ticketfly.com. July 2.

Jill Scott at Massey Hall doors 7 pm. $45-$115. ticketmaster.ca. July 18.

DragonForce at Opera House doors 7:30 pm. $20. ticketfly.com. July 24.

Hurray For the Riff Raff at The Great Hall doors 8 pm. $20. On sale Apr 7. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. August 1.

Hans Zimmer at Air Canada Centre 8 pm, all ages. $49.50-$175. On sale April 7. ticketmaster.ca. August 1.

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band at Budweiser Stage 8 pm. $50-$165. ticketmaster.ca, livenation.com. August 11.

Betty Who, Georgrapher at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $20-$266. ticketfly.com, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. September 3.

Front 242 at Danforth Music Hall doors 8 pm. $29.50-$39.50. ticketmaster.ca. October 1.

Get more Toronto concert listings here.