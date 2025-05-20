‘We keep having these conversations,’ Advocates call for stronger deterrence methods to prevent drunk driving

In the wake of a tragic car accident that killed three children on Sunday, experts and advocates are highlighting the need for increased deterrence practices to prevent impaired driving.

The deadly crash occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 401 in Etobicoke resulting in the deaths of three siblings; 15-year-old Ramone Lavina, 13-year-old Jace Lavina and six-year-old Maya.

A 19-year-old driver, Ethan Lehouillier, was arrested at the scene and is alleged to have been drunk driving during the crash.

The news is both tragic and familiar for advocates at Mother Against Drunk Driving, and “it just feels like we keep having these conversations,” CEO Steve Sullivan told Now Toronto.

“We had the Neville-Lake family 10 years ago, three children were killed. We had a family in Brampton, where three girls and their mom were killed. So, I think Ontario’s had, it feels like a lot of these,” he said on Tuesday.

Sullivan says that while there are “effective” laws in place to target potential impaired drivers, he says there is always more that can and needs to be done, this includes increasing law enforcement to deter people from getting behind the wheel impaired.

“One of the things that changes people’s behaviour and deters them from driving impaired is their perception of getting caught. So, if they think the police are out there and will test them for alcohol, then they’re likely to change their behaviour,” Sullivan said.

Professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Western Erika Chamberlain, makes the same argument, and says current sentencing and penalties does not do much to prevent people from driving impaired.

“If we really want deterrence, we need to make sure people think they’re actually going to get caught,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain points to mandatory alcohol screening for any driver in a RIDE program without any kind of suspicion, which was allowed by the Criminal Code provision in 2018 as a possible solution.

Technology could also soon become a reliant deterrent measure, according to Chamberlain, who says new technology could prevent the car from starting if the driver is impaired.

SHOULD THERE BE STRICTER PENALTIES?

As for whether or not penalties associated with impaired driving are enough, Chamberlain says the maximum penalty for impaired driving causing death is life imprisonment (25 years), and says they’re not going to get any stricter.

“I think the sentences are quite strict, I think the challenges are kind of earlier in the pipeline, actually apprehending people,” she said.

Although Sullivan says many of the families that he works with believes that the penalties are not “sufficient,” he says it’s unclear if stricter penalties will result in the end goal.

“There’s not a lot of evidence that harsher penalties for people who kill or injure people will actually have a deterrent impact,” he said.

Sullivan is warning drivers to always plan ahead to avoid driving impaired.

“If you’re living in an urban area, Ubers, taxis, public transportation, call a friend, family,” he said. “You might be preventing a tragedy like this.”