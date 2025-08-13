Air Canada to begin suspending flights as flight attendants issue strike notice

A major disruption to Air Canada flights is looming after flight attendants served the airline a 72-hour strike notice, the union says.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents some 10,000 flight attendants across Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, is setting the stage for a potential walkout beginning on Saturday, issuing the notice just after midnight on Wednesday.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary,” the union wrote in statement. “We are ready. We are strong and we will not back down.”

Wesley Lesosky, president of CUPE’s Air Canada component, said in the strike notice that the company’s actions had left the union with no choice.

In response, Air Canada issued its own notice shortly after, stating that it too would begin a lockout of employees starting early Saturday. The airline says it will begin a phased wind-down of most of its operations over the next three days to minimize disruption and provide clarity to travellers.

To address ongoing labour uncertainty following strike notice by CUPE, Air Canada’s flight attendant union, a lock out notice was issued to CUPE today, effective Aug. 16. We will begin implementing our contingency plan to gradually begin an orderly wind down of operations. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) August 13, 2025

Air Canada says the breakdown in negotiations follows eight months of talks, which included the involvement of federal conciliators.

The airline claims it offered a comprehensive proposal on August 11 that included a 38 per cent total compensation increase over four years, improved pensions, better rest provisions, and no requested concessions from the union. The union, however, rejected the offer and submitted what the airline called an “unsustainable” and “exorbitant” counter-proposal.

Air Canada carries approximately 130,000 passengers daily, including about 25,000 Canadians returning from abroad, many of whom could be left stranded if service is halted.

“We regret the impact a disruption will have on our customers, our stakeholders and the communities we serve,” Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said in a statement on Wednesday. “However, the union’s stated intention to launch a strike puts us in a position where our only responsible course of action is to provide certainty by implementing an orderly suspension.”

Some travellers are already expressing their worries about how their flights will be impacted online.

“Air Canada going on strike is possibly the worst thing to happen,” one person wrote on X.

“Spent a year planning for my kids’ first flight. Thanks Air Canada for ruining their trip to Disney,” another person said.

While others are cheering on flight attendants demanding better wages.

“GO FLIGHT ATTENDANTS!! Female dominated professions have had enough of working without proper compensation,” one X user said.

“Sending full support over to Air Canada flight attendants and their union as they head towards a strike this weekend,” another person wrote. “They’ve gotten the short end for much too long.”