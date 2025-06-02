Authentic TTC sign for sale online? Be careful, it might be just another marketplace scam

Torontonians online are reacting to a TTC bus stop for sale at an online marketplace as a collector’s item—but besides some jokes online, the sign can also be a warning against digital shopping scams.

A screenshot of a post about a Facebook Marketplace ad for an “authentic TTC bus stop” has sparked some humorous comments online as users speculate about how the seller might have gotten their hands into a public artifact.

As shown in the photo the 52 Lawrence West bus sign that appears to have been taken from the Westbound Pimlico Rd. stop was shown to be on sale for $750 as a collector’s item.

“I’m guessing there was construction at one of the stops and they had temporarily removed the sign and kept it on the side. Seen that at a number of stops around the city. Bit of a jerk move for this person to steal and try to sell it though,” one Reddit user said.

“It would be funny if someone could message them for pick up and show up with the police,” another user added.

“Maybe he got it @ an auction where the TTC had an overstock,” a different user suggested.

Since gone viral, the ad appears to have been removed from the platform, with no more information about the item or the seller.

Now Toronto reached out to both the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Services (TPS), which both said they are not aware of city items being sold online. The city also said they have nearly 150,000 artifacts and 3,000 works of art, but none of them are being sold or auctioned.

Meanwhile, TPS is warning residents of online marketplace scams rising across the city. According to police, 1,700 cases of marketplace scams were reported throughout last year.

“Online marketplaces have made it easier than ever to buy and sell goods. But scammers can use these platforms to trick unsuspecting buyers and sellers,” Det. David Coffey said in a YouTube video.

In a video warning residents about the issue in March, the detective addresses the various tactics online sellers might use to steal victims’ money through fraudulent sales, including using persuasive or unusual negotiating methods during the sale or offering deals that look too good to be true.

“They may use urgency to sell an item at a low price or pose as a buyer requesting unusual payment methods. Some sellers also sell counterfeit or defective products, falsely advertising them as genuine or high-quality goods,” he said.

Although it might be difficult to spot a scammer online, police warn residents to protect themselves by researching the seller or buyer, avoiding overpaying or refunding online, using authentic payment methods and choosing a well-lit, public location to meet them.

“Request detailed product descriptions, photos, original receipts and proof of authenticity before payment,” the detective added.

Now Toronto also reached out to the TTC for comment but is still waiting for a response.