‘Bleak reality of Toronto,’ Video of bus shelter turned into makeshift bedroom highlights city’s growing housing crisis

A video showing a Toronto bus shelter turned into a makeshift bedroom has people talking about the reality of homelessness in the city.

A 14-second clip posted to TikTok earlier this summer shows a Combermere Dr. bus stop, located in Toronto’s Victoria and Ellesmere neighbourhood, with a makeshift bed, clothing, and an office chair. The makeshift shelter has garnered a lot of attention online, with many people sharing concerns about the realities of living in Toronto, including the high cost of living, and the lack of actual affordable housing.

“This is not funny. It’s the bleak reality of Toronto. I am heartbroken for these ppl,” one person said on TikTok.

“And ‘AFFORDABLE HOUSING’ they offer is still EXPENSIVE and you must earn $40,000/year,” another added.

“Well, we did turn a basic human right into a get-rich-quick scheme, so I don’t even care. Winter is coming fast, and my heart breaks for these people.”

While others are noting the irony of the poster in the shelter, which reads “When you’re in debt everything looks different.”

“The slogan on the ad behind is PERFECT,” one TikTok user commented.

While others are poking fun at landlords and rental companies by sharing how this “apartment” would be listed.

“2000$ a month plus hydro, no visitors, no pets,” one person joked.

“On a treelined street. Open concept, bright. Close to transit,” another added.

The 2024 Street Needs Report shows that an estimated 15,418 people are experiencing homelessness in Toronto. Published earlier this year, the report found that while insufficient income and lack of affordable housing have always been key drivers of homelessness, the situation has gotten much worse, and quickly. The survey found that 41 per cent of respondents said that not earning enough to afford housing was the reason they were unhoused. This is a number that has doubled since 2021.

CITY SAYS BUS STOP NOW UNOCCUPIED

In a statement to Now Toronto, the City of Toronto said the bus shelter was identified as being occupied in late June and early July, and Toronto’s Encampment Office was sent out to provide outreach and support services.

“In mid-July, following multiple visits over a month-long period, the bus shelter was determined to be unoccupied and the items abandoned. As such, the bus shelter was cleaned and returned to service,” the city said in a statement to Now Toronto on Wednesday.

The City of Toronto says it is committed to a people-first, human rights-based approach to help connect unhoused people with shelter, housing and wrap-around support services.

“This is done through the City’s Streets to Homes outreach staff and partners who work to connect with individuals living outside to build trust, address their immediate health and safety needs and offer referrals to indoor accommodations.