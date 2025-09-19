Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have formed an agreement that will strengthen Canada’s relationship with Mexico, and Canadians have mixed feelings about it.

Carney and Sheinbaum announced the pact on Thursday in Mexico City, something they say will deepen the working relationship between the two countries. This comes at a time when both Canada and Mexico face economic uncertainty related to the second term of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The new deal forms what is being called a “comprehensive strategic partnership” between Canada and Mexico, which will see investments into infrastructure, collaboration on environmental and security initiatives, and the further development of trade relations between the allied countries.

The partnership will use the Canada-Mexico Action Plan as a roadmap. Key points of the plan include:

Prioritizing the development of long-term infrastructure, including ports, rail, and energy corridors.

Creating a new bilateral security dialogue to disrupt transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime.

Building more opportunities for trade and investment – from energy and infrastructure to critical minerals and agriculture.

Reinforcing climate and conservation co-operation to protect wildlife and freshwater systems.

Carney also announced $9.9 million in funding for United Nations-led projects working to support migrant integration in Mexico and combat the illicit production and trafficking of fentanyl. This includes $5.5 million invested into a multi-agency UN project supporting the integration of migrants and displaced people in Mexico, improving job programs, strengthening access to work, and building stronger communities. The remaining $4.4 million will go to bolstering Mexico’s efforts to address the trafficking of fentanyl and other opioids.

Here in Mexico City, President @ClaudiaShein and I met with business leaders from across Canada and Mexico.



Carney also announced a new trade mission to Mexico led by Dominic LeBlanc, minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy.

“Canada and Mexico are entering a new era of co-operation. We are elevating our partnerships in trade, investment, energy, and security to create more opportunity for Canadian workers, expanded markets for Canadian businesses, and more certainty for Canadian investors, while making North America the most competitive and dynamic economic region in the world,” Carney said in a statement.

ELEVATED CO-OPERATION BETWEEN CANADA AND MEXICO

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the prime minister said that the agreement will kickstart a new era of “elevated co-operation” between the two North American countries. Trade between Canada and Mexico was valued at around $56 billion CAD in 2024.

Joined by Sheinbaum, Carney explained that both Canada and Mexico are undergoing huge transformations to their respective economies, efforts that he says will be strengthened by working together. Sheinbaum said that the duo are certain that through co-operation they will be able to overcome any challenge.

Both leaders also reaffirmed that they were committed to coming to an agreement with the United States. The news comes ahead of the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) set for 2026, with public consultations about the agreement starting earlier this week. In light of the ongoing trade war, the 2026 negotiations are expected to be tense.

The new pact follows tension between Canada and Mexico, following calls from several Canadian officials to end relations with Mexico. This includes Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who in November 2024 suggested that Mexico be removed from the existing North American trade agreement.

Before the 1994 signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), an agreement that predates CUSMA, Canada had established a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S.

Mexico is the United States’ number one trading partner, and Canada is its second largest. Meanwhile, the U.S. is the largest trading partner of both Canada and Mexico.

CANADIANS REACT

Following the announcement of a Canada-Mexico pact, many people took to social media to share their take on the development.

Some people are glad to see progress being made between the two North American countries.

“Good! Now we can bypass the U.S. government altogether!” a X user commented.

“Glad to see this move. Long past due, but will hopefully yield long-term benefits to both our nations,” a Redditor shared.

“Our PM is a steady, reasonable man. I like Sheinbaum as well, smart lady. Nothing is wrong with this. It may not be the biggest deal, but it is important. Making friends always is,” another person said on Reddit.

While others are skeptical about whether this deal will really make a difference for Canada.

“Why are people cheering this on? Seems like nothing more than a PR stunt,” one Reddit user pondered.

“Having Mexico in our trade deal feels like it does more harm than good as the Americans lump us in with their problems,” another person said.