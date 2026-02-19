Canada’s women’s hockey team falls to USA in Olympic gold medal showdown

Canada’s women’s hockey team came up short in the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game in Milan, losing 2-1 to the U.S. in a dramatic showdown.

The defeat marks the eighth Olympic final between the two nations, highlighting one of the sport’s greatest rivalries.

Canada entered the match as underdogs, having lost seven straight games to the United States since last year’s World Championship, including a 5-0 preliminary-round defeat just last week.

Early hope surged when Kristin O’Neill struck first, giving Canada the lead and sending fans across the country into excitement. However, the U.S. team rallied, and the U.S. American captain Hilary Knight scored the equalizer, throwing the game in overtime.

Ultimately it was Megan Keller who scored the winning goal for the Americans.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Canadians across the country watched with pride, gathering at home and in public venues to cheer on their team.

Ontario’s Minister of Education, Paul Calandra, directed school boards to allow students to watch both the men’s and women’s hockey matches during school hours.

“Big games like these aren’t just about the outcome, they’re a chance to rally together and cheer on some of Canada’s best,” Calandra wrote on X.

With this result, Team Canada’s medal tally at the 2026 Winter Olympics stands at four golds and 15 overall, including five silver and six bronze.

Canada’s women’s hockey team came into the tournament as defending champions, having won gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and while this loss ends their gold streak, their status as one of the world’s elite teams remains unquestioned.