‘A huge win for Canada,’ Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson wins CPKC Women’s Open in Mississauga

Canadian golf sensation Brooke Henderson clinched the prestigious CPKC Women’s Open title after a thrilling five-day showdown in Mississauga.

The 27-year-old Smiths Falls native pulled ahead of Australia’s Minjee Lee by a stroke with a 4-under 67 shot in Sunday’s final round at the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club. The shot brings Henderson to 14 wins on a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour, and a second win at the CPKC Women’s Open, one she describes as “special.”

@nowtoronto The wait is over. Canadian Brooke Henderson has won the 2025 CPCK Women’s Open, and the crowds were at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club for it! ⛳️🍾 @visitmississauga #cpkcwomensopen ♬ original sound – Now Toronto

“It just means so much. It’s just like, a little bit surreal,” she said in a post-game press conference on Sunday.

“To see the Canadian flags up and hear the national anthem, to be able to sing the national anthem after winning my National Open is just so cool… it just feels like this was meant to be.”

Henderson won the Women’s Open in 2018 at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Sask. The achievement crowned her as the first Canadian in 45 years, since Jocelyne Bourassa of Shawinigan, Que., in 1973, to win the national championship.

@nowtoronto Fans from all over the world gathered at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to watch Brooke Henderson take home the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open trophy this Sunday! 🏆@visitmississauga #cpkcwomensopen ♬ original sound – Now Toronto

Henderson is now the most decorated Canadian golfer, earning the most victories above any on major professional tours.

This achievement was a long time coming for Henderson, who’s last win was the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January 2023. She admits she had some doubts during the drought, but attributes support from her loved ones as what kept her going.

“There was some dark times, for sure, but I feel like my family was so supportive and just said to keep going. Just keep working hard. It’ll come around,” she said.

She’s now projected to move up to 26th on the LPGA Tour’s points list, putting her in a position to join the World Team at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown in late October and play in the CME Group Tour Championship in late November.

“I’m excited for what’s coming next,” Henderson said. “I’m super pumped about the International Crown, and with this win I think I’ll guarantee my spot into the CME, which was a little bit in jeopardy before this.”

Overall, Henderson is proud of not just her personal achievement, but what it represents for golf in her home country.

“I think this was a huge win for Canada and Canadian golf, and so I’m really proud to be able to hoist this trophy again,” she said. “I’m really proud to have a 14th win and two in Canada. I think that’s really cool.”