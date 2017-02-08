Canadian journalists rally to protect press freedom

What

Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) rally in support of VICE Media national security reporter Ben Makuch (right). The rally was part of CJFE’s #ProtectPressFreedom campaign.

When

Noon, outside Ontario Court of Appeal hearing at Osgoode Hall, Monday, February 6.

Why

Support of press freedom. Makuch is challenging an order by the RCMP to turn over his chat logs with suspected ISIS fighter Farah Mohamed Shirdon.

“Journalists are not a law enforcement arm for the government, and to be treated as such by the judiciary is a massive threat to their independence,” says CJFE executive director Tom Henheffer (on the left in this photo).

The CJFE, along with the Canadian Association of Journalists, CBC, Centre for Free Expression, Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec, National NewsMedia Council and Reporters Without Borders, has intervenor status in the case.

Backstory

A judge ordered Makuch to turn over the communications after Shirdon, formerly of Calgary, was charged in absentia in September 2015 with six Criminal Code offences related to his alleged participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Up next

A National Day Of Action On Surveillance, Bill C-51 And Press Freedom on February 25, including a Trudeau: We’re Watching You rally in Trinity Bellwoods Park at 2 pm.