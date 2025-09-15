From Aqua to Kali Uchis: Toronto’s must-see concerts this week

Hey Toronto, this week is going to be hot, and we’re not just talking about the weather. Some of the best musicians are taking over the city all week long!

From rising artists like Kali Uchis to legends like AQUA, the concert scene this week is one you don’t want to miss.

Check out a list of concerts happening in the city this week!

B.o.B – ADVENTURES OF BOBBY RAY 15TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Date: Sep 16

Venue: The Mod Club

Kicking off this week’s lineup is B.o.B as he celebrates 15 years of his debut album Adventures of Bobby Ray. Take a trip back in time and listen to these 2010 hits live once again at The Mod Club. Click here for tickets.

KALI UCHIS – THE SINCERELY, TOUR

Date: Sep 17

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

This rising pop princess is taking over the Scotiabank Arena for “The Sincerely, Tour”, playing songs off her chart topping album, Sincerely. Catch one of the biggest up and coming R&B artists put on a show you won’t forget. Grab tickets here.

MARINA: THE PRINCESS OF POWER TOUR

Date: Sep 18

Venue: History

Marina is unleashing all of her star power at the “Princess of Power Tour” this week, and you don’t want to miss it. Performing songs off her latest album, this trailblazer is sure to leave the audience dancing and singing their hearts out. Click here for tickets.

AQUA 2025 CANADA TOUR

Date: Sep 19

Venue: Great Canadian Toronto

Calling all barbie girls, AQUA is bringing barbie world to Toronto for the 2025 Canadian tour! This legendary pop-rock band is bringing the vibes and the nostalgia, and you don’t want to miss out! Click here for tickets.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS – THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025

Date: Sep 20-21

Venue: Budweiser Stage



Everyone’s favorite pop-rock duo is returning to Toronto, and this time they’re taking over Budweiser Stage. Watch Twenty One Pilots perform songs off their albums Clancy and Breach for “The Clancy Tour” for two whole nights on Sep. 20 and 21. Click here for tickets