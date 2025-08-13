From Fruity Pebble Corn Dogs to Chicken Nugget Cookies: The wildest new foods at the CNE

The CNE is back for another fun year filled with delicious, unusual, and wacky foods for guests to enjoy.

This year guests will have over 30 new food items to choose from and with Deep-Fried Butter recently inducted into the inaugural CNE Food Hall of Fame in 2024, expect tons of butter-ful items from Butter Burgers to Butter Ice cream.

Check out a list of some of the mouth-watering items below!

BUTTER ICE CREAM

Vendor: Legend Dairy

Location: Food Building

Advertisement

What’s better than Ice Cream? How about Butter AND Ice Cream. Enjoy this soft serve buttery treat topped with warm caramel, pecans, and powdered sugar

BUTTER SODA AND DIRTY SODA

Vendor: Dirty Sodas

Location: Midway

Yes, you heard correctly, Butter Soda! This drink takes the classing Root Bear Float and replaces the ice cream with butter foam. Guests can also try the Dirty Soda, a viral TikTok drink combining flavored syrup, soda drink, and coffee cream.

BUTTER BURGER

Advertisement

Vendor: Broedie’s Butter Burgers

Location: Midway

Everyone loves a juicy burger, so why not try it with some butter? This item takes a never-frozen beef patty and grills it to perfection, and of course, topped with creamy butter.

MAKI SUHI CORN DOG

Vendor: Sam’s Grill

Location: Midway

Advertisement

A corndog is a staple food item at every fair, so try out this Maki Sushi Corn Dog to get your tastebuds buzzing. This item is a crispy corn-meal battered sushi roll on a stick, served with spicy mayo and soy glaze.

FRUITY PEBBLE CORN DOG

Vendor: Korean Dogs

Location: Midway

Don’t worry if you skipped breakfast, the CNE is serving up fruity pebbles… on a corn dog! Enjoy this twist on Korean-style corn dog, topped with fruity pebble cereal and icing.

BISCOFF FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM SANDWICH CRUNCH

Advertisement

Vendor: Los Vietnamita

Location: Food Truck Frenzy

There is a lot happening in this delicious item! Try out a buttermilk fried chicken rolled in Lotus biscoff cookie crumbs, topped with everything sweet from vanilla icecream and lotus biscoff cookie butter.

DEEP FRIED PIZZA SLICES

Vendor: Pizza Pizza

Location: Various Location

Advertisement

Try a slice of pizza, on a stick! This year you won’t want to miss Pizza Pizza’s popu;lar deep fried pizza on a stick. Guests can choose from several variations including Creamy Garlic, Hot Honey, and Sweet & Spicy.

THE CHICKEN NUGGET COOKIES

Vendor: Craig’s Cookies

Location: Food Truck Frenzy

Craig’s Cookies are bringing their signature cookies to the CNE, but this time they’ll be stuffed with crispy chicken nuggets. Take a bite, and don’t forget a side of smoky BBQ sauce dip.

PICKLE BOATS

Advertisement

Vendor: Pickle Bar

Location: Food Building

This one is for all you pickle lovers out there. Satisfy your cravings with crunchy pickle halves loaded with “unexpected toppings.” Choose from Montreal Smoked Pickle, Fiesta Pickle, Everything Pickle, S’mores Pickle, Pretzel Pickle.

NOODLE PIZZA

Vendor: Pizza Nova

Location: Food Building

Advertisement

Two popular Italian food items merge into one with the Noodle Pizza. Guests will be served a classic cheese pizza with tomato sauce topped with pasta noodles.

DEEP-FRIED FROZEN WATERMELON

Vendor: Mr. Pickle

Location: Midway

Try out a slice of juicy watermelon to cool you down on a hot summer day, only this time it’s deep-fried! Dig into a slice of watermelon covered in a crispy batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar.