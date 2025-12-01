How you can support Toronto organizations this Giving Tuesday

What to know Giving Tuesday, held annually the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving, encourages generosity and community support rather than consumer spending.

After a weekend of sales, doorcrashers, and full checkout carts, Giving Tuesday offers a refreshing shift: an invitation to give instead of get.

Held annually on the first Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a global movement celebrating generosity and community care.

This year it lands on December 2, and countless Toronto charities are participating to advance the work they do year-round. No matter how big or small, your contribution can make a real impact.

TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY

This Tuesday the Toronto Humane Society is asking encouraging givers to make twice the donation as a result of matched donations from Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. The Toronto Humane Society says donations of up to $20,000 will be matched helping families access veterinary care, pet food bank, training support, and helping families stay together. Visit The Toronto Humane Society website to make a donation.

LUMENUS

Lumenus has been a leader in Toronto communities providing mental health support and personal care for some of our most vulnerable residents. Now, you can help Lumenus continue making a difference and you’ll even be doubling the impact as a result, as this holiday season all donations will be matched up to $50,000. Visit Lumenus to learn more about how you can donate and make a difference.

YWCA TORONTO

YWCA Toronto has been a vital support for women who have survived gender-based violence, offering affordable housing programs, mental health services and more for women, girls, and gender diverse communities. This Giving Tuesday you can help them make a difference by making a donation, and all proceeds will be matched up to $25,000. Visit the YWCA Toronto to learn more about how to help the organization this Giving Tuesday.

YONGE STREET MISSION

Yonge Street Mission has been addressing poverty in Toronto by focusing on the needs of vulnerable youth, families, and individuals. This has been done through offering food services, affordable housing programs, employment support, spiritual care, and much more. This Giving Tuesday you can join the mission with a donation that will be matched. Learn more about ways to support the Yonge Street Mission by visiting their website.

TORONTO ENVIRONMENTAL ALLIANCE

The Toronto Environmental Alliance has been advocating and campaigning for a greener Toronto and solutions to the city’s urban environmental problems for 25 years. Now, you can help contribute to their cause through several different ways this Giving Tuesday including by a financial donation, signing up to be a member, signing petitions, attending an event with the group, or volunteering. Learn more about how you can make a difference and join the alliance by visiting their website.

TO LIVE FOUNDATION

Toronto has been shaped and recognized for its arts community. TO Live Foundation has been there every step of the way celebrating and uplifting artists and performers at all of its iconic venus, all of which is made possible through community support. This Giving Tuesday you can help support the arts community by making a financial donation to TO Live Foundation. Visit the TO Live Foundation website to make a donation today.

SCARBOROUGH HEALTH NETWORK FOUNDATION



Scarborough’s hospitals are underfunded yet care for one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities. Scarborough hospitals handle over 220,000 emergency visits and 64,000 surgeries each year. This Giving Tuesday, your donation can help upgrade facilities, invest in modern technology, and ensure families get the care they deserve. Thanks to Lisa A. Rogers, all donations made will be matched, doubling the impact. Visit the Scarborough Health Network Foundation to make your donation today.