Thousands hit the streets of Toronto for International Women's Day

Thousands of people took over the streets of Toronto on Sunday for the annual International Women's Day Rally & March. This year's event, which was themed "The world is on fire. We are rising", kicked off at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education with speakers and performances before marchers headed along Bloor West before heading south to Ryerson University.

Filipino dancers from Bayan Canada, Chilean dancers from Apoyamos Chile and singer/drummer Aqua (top photo). Once the march began, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose government recently cancelled a $1 million funding increase to rape crisis centres and then backtracked, was a recurring name in the marchers' signage.

Check out photos from the rally and march by Tanja-Tiziana below.

