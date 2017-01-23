The takeaway from Toronto's Women's March? Intersectional feminism

Toronto's Women's March on Washington on Saturday, attracting an estimated 60,000 people, was nothing short of extraordinary.

It was extraordinary to meet men and women, Americans and Canadians, marching together, kids in tow, too. But it was even more meaningful to see people listening, learning from one another, and to be reminded of how weak and limited the individual's perspective can be.

At Queen's Park, TDSB trustee Ausma Malik reminded the crowd of the anti-Muslim hate she experienced during her campaign – something a white candidate would never have to face. Idle No More's Crystal Sinclair reminded us of Justin Trudeau's commitment to find justice for missing and murdered indigenous women. We white women have been reading these stories for years: where have we been?

On social media, I was advised that feminists marching in the name of reproductive rights, using illustrations of uteruses to make a point, should be mindful of the trans women marching alongside them, who are still fighting to be recognized with correct pronouns and government-issued identification.

These are just a few examples. Women's rights are human rights. And trans rights, indigenous rights, LGBTQ rights, income equity – these are women's rights.

I'm high on the energy from Saturday's march, too. I've never experienced anything like that demonstration, not in the name of feminism. But please: let's continue creating more opportunities for all women everywhere to have a voice. And when the instinct to become defensive kicks in, just shut up. And listen.

We'll be unstoppable if we do.

Video by Shantal Otchere.

