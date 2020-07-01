King West club owner to be charged for allegedly throwing indoor party

× Expand Google Maps Goldie King West

A nightclub on King West is being charged with violating emergency orders for allegedly throwing a secret indoor party with up 150 people.

In a press release, Toronto police say officers became aware that Goldie, a two-storey cocktail bar near King West and Bathurst, was operating indoors in violation of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act last Friday, June 26.

In March, the provincial government passed emergency legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic that puts limits on large gatherings and restricts bars and restaurants to offering takeout and delivery service only.

Patio service and gatherings of up to 10 people are now allowed, but indoor gatherings in commercial venues are still banned in Ontario.

Police say the club has no outdoor patio or seating areas and has no permit for outdoor service. It is alleged people were entering through the club's back door and no physical distancing measures were being enforced.

An estimated 125-150 people were inside, police say.

The owner, manager, and corporation will be charged with failing to comply with on order made during a declared emergency and the case is being referred to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

