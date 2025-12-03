What to know The Ontario Liberals are accusing Premier Doug Ford of acting like the “Grinch” over proposed changes to loyalty-points protections.

Bill 46 would overhaul how loyalty programs are regulated, raising concerns that current protections against point expiry could be weakened.

The province says the Bill strengthens consumers’ ability to challenge frozen or missing points.

The proposal is headed to a legislative committee for a study which will include public hearings.

Loyalty points are a major way many Ontarians stretch their paycheque and buy daily necessities as well as larger purchases, but a proposal from the Ford government regarding changes to how points are regulated has some people concerned. Here’s what you need to know.

The current law, passed in 2016, is known as the Protecting Rewards Points Act, an amendment to the Consumer Protection Act, which includes a mandate that companies aren’t allowed to implement a use-by date for the points that consumers accrue.

However, there are still circumstances where points can expire. For instance, if you haven’t used or earned any in a long period of time. This varies on a program-by-program basis.

But the provincial government has proposed legislation that could change how reward points are protected. Schedule 5 of Bill 46, also known as the Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, suggests the replacement of the current ban with a new framework of regulations around loyalty points.

If passed, it would provide “general rules governing consumer agreements under which rewards points are provided,” and allow the government to make changes to regulations about consumer agreements.



LIBERALS CONCERNED ABOUT CHANGES TO LOYALTY REWARDS REGULATIONS

Recently, Stephen Blais, MPP for Orléans and Liberal Consumer Protection Advocate, called on the Ford government to cancel the proposed changes, which he calls a “mean-spirited attack on loyalty reward points.”

“In 2016, Ontario Liberals gave Ontario consumers the wonderful Christmas gift of protecting reward points from expiry due to the passage of time,” Blais said in a news release. “This Christmas, the Premier is playing the Grinch; sneaking into Whoville to snatch away families’ hard-earned reward points before they even get a chance to use them.”

“Ontario consumers aren’t asking for reward points to expire. Nobody campaigned on removing reward points. Letting reward points expire won’t ‘protect Ontario,’” the statement continued, adding that a responsible government wouldn’t do this.

But during a question period, the Conservatives said the new rules would protect consumers, not companies.

“Absolutely nothing in our Bill makes it easier for companies to take away your reward points,” Ontario Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Stephen Crawford said during Monday’s Question Period.

“Businesses will have to respond when someone asks for their points back. If your points were frozen, cancelled or disappeared, companies will now have an obligation to respond back to that,” he continued, adding that for the first time, consumers will have the opportunity to take legal recourse.



The Bill will now go to a legislative committee for a study process, including public hearings. You can find out more on the Legislative Assembly of Ontario website.