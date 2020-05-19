Coronavirus updates: Ontario education minister to reveal fate of the school year as economy starts to reopen

× Expand Samuel Engelking CurbTO Danforth coronavirus

As of May 17, there are 22,957, known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

17,638 cases have been resolved in the province and 1,904 people have died.

As of May 17, there are 8,603 cases in Toronto, 6,492 cases are resolved and 683 people have died.

9 am Education minister to to make announcement about school year

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to announce today whether or not the school year will continue. Students have been out of class since mid-March as the province closed publicly funded schools in response to the pandemic.

Ford has said Lecce would reveal the fate of the school year on May 19, as well as plans for the summer and fall. The province launched an online learning portal and a distance learning program.

Lecce is also expected to update parents on when child-care services will resume.

9 am Some businesses to reopen in Ontario today

Street-front retailers, vehicle dealerships, pet care services and sport centres are among the businesses that will be allowed to reopen today as Ontario enters stage one of its reopening plan.

Public health officials have said businesses and workplaces must follow physical distancing guidelines and those that can't should not open. Meanwhile, some business owners and politicians have suggested it's too early to start reopening safely.

9 am Canada has more than 78,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 78,072 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 5,842 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

