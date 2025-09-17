‘We sincerely apologize,’ Radio-Canada suspends reporter for making antisemitic comments on air

Radio-Canada is apologizing after a reporter made antisemitic comments on air, but a national Jewish advocacy group says the broadcaster needs to do more to prevent similar incidents from happening.

During a live hit on Monday from Washington, DC for the French-language news program Sur le terrain, Radio-Canada correspondent Élisa Serret was speaking about the relationship between the U.S. and Israel after the latter launched missiles in Doha, Qatar last week, risking hostage negotiations.

When asked by the show host Christian Latreille about why the U.S. didn’t distance itself from Israel after the attack, Serret said that “the Israelis, in fact the Jews” held control over the U.S. which would be preventing the country from cutting off the relationship.

“My understanding, like that several analysts here in the U.S., is that the Israelis, in fact it is the Jews, finance a lot of American politics, the SuperPACS, there is a big machine behind it, which makes it very difficult for Americans to detach themselves from Israel’s positions, it’s really the money here. In the U.S., the big cities are run by Jews, Hollywood is run by Jews,” she said in French, which was transcribed in English.

Following the remarks, MP Anthony Housefather, who was named Special Advisor on Jewish Community Relations and Antisemitism last year, spoke out against the comments and called on Radio-Canada to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

As explained by the MP, the portrayal of Jewish people seeking or having collective power over the economy, government, media or other institutions is cited as an example by the Canadian Handbook on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

“These are textbook tropes and are antisemitic under the IHRA definition adopted by the Government of Canada. [Radio-Canada] needs to publicly explain how it will prevent this from happening again,” Housefather wrote on X.

On Tuesday morning, Radio-Canada released a statement responding to what it called “stereotypical, antisemitic, erroneous and harmful allegations against Jewish communities regarding U.S. policy in the Middle East,” revealing that Serret has since been suspended indefinitely for violating the company’s Journalistic Standards and Practices.

“We are aware that these remarks have offended many viewers. We sincerely regret this incident and would like to apologize to our viewers and the Jewish community,” the French announcement, transcribed in English, reads.

A spokesperson for Radio-Canada told Now Toronto that the broadcaster won’t be commenting any further on the matter, but that all of its journalists are required to adhere to its standards.

POLITICAL LEADERS, ADVOCATES WEIGH IN

After the broadcaster’s apology came public, Housefather applauded the company for suspending the journalist and apologizing for the incident.

“In a positive development, [Radio-Canada] has now apologized, made clear the statements were completely unacceptable and relieved the journalist concerned of her functions until further notice,” he said on X.

On the other hand, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman called out the broadcaster for responding to the incident with “excuses and carefully worded apologies,” and urged it to do more.

“Canada’s national public broadcaster has a duty to uphold the values of this country, not give airtime to hate. When you let antisemitic rants to be broadcast, you fail in that duty. Overt Antisemitism on TV is part of the deep systemic rot corroding our society, and it flourishes when tax funded institutions provide it with a platform,” she said on X.

“Canadians deserve better than excuses and carefully worded apologies— she should be fired instead of being paid by your tax dollars.”

Meanwhile, advocacy agency Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) applauded Radio-Canada for suspending Serret, but is urging the broadcaster to do more to prevent similar occurrences from happening again.

“This incident cannot be allowed to pass without serious internal reflection on the damage such hateful rhetoric inflicts on our democratic values,” CIJA’s Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin said on Tuesday.

“Antisemitism is corroding the fabric of our society. Its persistence is made possible by the very environment that enables it. We expect Canada’s national public broadcaster to recognize this reality and to take concrete steps to ensure that neither such comments – nor the systemic issues that enabled them to be aired – are ever allowed again on Canadian airwaves.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney didn’t directly address the incident, but mentioned in a social media post on Tuesday that he had a meeting with Jewish leaders to discuss solutions to the rise in antisemitism.

“We discussed practical solutions to tackling this hate, including the government’s upcoming legislation that will protect the safety of religious and cultural spaces,” he said.

