‘Can’t stop, won’t stop!’ Toronto Blue Jays fans are hype over the team making it to the playoffs

After a gruelling, action-packed season, the Toronto Blue Jays officially secured their place in the 2025 postseason with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Toronto entered the game on Sunday needing a win or for the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and the Cleavland Guardians to lose in order to clinch a playoff spot, after heading into the afternoon with the best record in the American League.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., along with Andrés Giménez, each scored two runs, helping the Jays gain control of the game.

The Blue Jays are the first team in the American League to clinch a playoff berth, marking their first postseason appearance since 2023, when they were defeated by the Minnesota Twins during the wild-card round.

The Jays have improved their AL-best and AL East-leading record to 90-66, holding the best record in the AL.

In 2024, the Toronto Blue Jays endured a difficult 74-88 season, having been swept 0-2 in the wild-card series three times.

Toronto remains two games ahead of the New York Yankees (88-68) for the leading spot in the AL East, with six games left in the regular season, following a 10-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the Jays’ clinching a playoff spot, with many encouraging the team to take home the division.

“Can’t stop. Won’t stop! 💙” one Instagram user said.

“Well, done Blue Jays. I’m happy you guys are back in the playoffs since 2023,” another user commented.

“👏 Now win the division 👀🔥,” another user added.

“Keep the gas on boy!!! Full speed!!” another Instagram user commented.

“Congratulations. Last few games were rough but bounce back and get the division,” another user said.