VIDEO: Toronto man caught driving wrong way on Highway 401

Janiece Campbell

Ontario Provincial Police charges wrong way driver on Highway 401.
Multiple charges have been laid out against a 21-year-old Toronto driver caught travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Milton. 

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has recently shared a video of a Toronto man driving the wrong way on Highway 401 earlier this month. 

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sept. 7, near James Snow Parkway in Milton. According to police, the 21-year-old driver was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway. 

Dashcam footage shared by the OPP shows multiple vehicles swerving to avoid a head-on collision. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver sideswiped several vehicles before crashing into a light post, and fled on foot from the scene. The driver was later caught and arrested by Mississauga OPP. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The driver is now facing multiple criminal charges, including dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

“This could very easily have resulted in tragedy,” the OPP said in a post on X.

Police are urging the public to report dangerous driving immediately by calling 911, or *OPP on a cell phone.

