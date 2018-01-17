Toronto Women’s March 2018: why you should go this year

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Over 60,000 people filled Nathan Phillip's Square for the Toronto Women's March last year, which protested Donald Trump along with many other socio-political issues.

A year ago, Nathan Phillips Square was home to the largest demonstration in support of gender equity the city – quite possibly, the country – had ever seen. Over 60,000 people rallied at Toronto’s Women’s March, one of 200 satellite demonstrations in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, which was organized in reaction to Trump’s presidential inauguration.

On Saturday (January 20) from noon to 2 pm, protestors will take over downtown again. But this year’s event, Women March On Toronto: Defining Our Future, takes the focus off Trump. Instead, organizers are dedicated to providing a platform for local issues. We spoke to co-organizer Kavita Dogra on why it’s more important than ever to attend.

Because the fight for gender equality is far from over

Women continue to be underrepresented in political and leadership roles, and still earn less than men for the same work done. On a municipal level, less than 30 per cent of positions on city council are occupied by women. “No country has achieved gender equality,” says Dogra. “If we’re going to build a more inclusive city, that means hearing from everyone.”

Because marginalized voices need to be heard

Featured speakers including Dawn Maracle, Zanana Akande and Toronto city councilor Kristyn Wong-Tam are tackling a range of social and human rights issues such as race and gender equity, religion, ability, sexuality, immigration and healthcare. March attendees will also hear from many young activists who aren’t often given public platforms to discuss shaping the future of the city.

Because #MeToo and #TimesUp

Last year’s Women’s March On Washington was one of several landmark events that amplified the conversation on sexual and gender-based violence. In the months that followed, assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and a number of other high-profile men resulted in discussions on social media about consent and rape in an unprecedented way. Those conversations are far from over.

Because now is the time for social change

“For so long, it felt like people talked about things, but now there’s a new energy behind it. I feel like people are more optimistic that change will actually come,” says Dogra. “If there are lots of people at the march, we’ll know there’s momentum, and if there isn’t, we know our message hasn’t cut through the noise.”

Because men need to be better allies

The effort behind last year’s Women’s March and the conversations around #MeToo have been led by women, trans and non-binary folks. While some organizations like the White Ribbon Campaign have proclaimed their allyship to anti-violence and dismantling the patriarchy, women can’t fight the resistance alone. “Men need to meaningfully engage and be part of the conversation,” says Dogra. “You should be marching with us.”

Because 2018 is an election year

Toronto residents will head to polling stations twice this year. A provincial election is slated for June, followed by a municipal election in October. Now is the time for people to bring up issues that matter to them, whether it’s higher wages and more affordable childcare, or better public transit and bike lanes.

Because we’re beyond pussy hats

Last year, thousands of marchers wore pink “pussy hats" as a symbol for solidarity, but during and after the Women’s March, criticism that the hats were not trans- or racially-inclusive began to emerge. “Some people found it empowering, and that’s their choice,” Dogra says. “From a visual perspective last year, it was powerful to see thousands of people in pink hats.” Expect less pink in the crowd this year.

Because few events get such a massive turnout

The high volume of attendees at the Women’s March last year was unprecedented. Although there are other protests that tackle similar issues throughout the year, like the International Women’s Day march, none have gotten over 60,000 people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. “The IWD march has never been able to break through in that way,” says Dogra. Issues that get highlighted at the Women's March have a massive, captive audience. Let's go and have our voices heard.

