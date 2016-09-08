What the Flok? New ridesharing app aimed at social millenials

× Expand Flok founders Nadine Robinson and Clio de la Llave.

If you live in a large Canadian city, it’s pretty easy to live without owning a car. As much as we like complain about public transit, those of us in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, have it pretty easy. There are also bike- and car-sharing programs, taxis and in a few cities, taxi alternatives like Uber and Lyft.

But what if you want to get out of town? Simply hopping in a rental car isn’t always an option. It isn’t cheap either.

Vancouver residents Nadine Robinson and Clio de la Llave found themselves in a similar situation last year when they wanted to visit Robinson’s family in Revelstoke, over 500 kilometres away.

“Neither of us had a car so we ended up flying to Kelowna, renting a car and the whole thing cost us $1,000 to see my parents. It was ridiculous,” Robinson recalls. “We started talking about how it’s crazy that there is no other options out there today for travel. In the city, it’s so easy to live without a car, but as soon as you want to leave, it becomes really annoying and expensive.”

So the pair started Flok, a long-distance ridesharing app that connects people heading to the same events. They’ve focused the events on music festivals and sporting events as a way to bring those with similar interests together. Robinson says in her experience, it’s easier to break the ice when you have something in common.

“In July, Clio and I picked up a young couple living in Vancouver and drove them to Center of Gravity, a music festival in Kelowna,” she says. “We had an awesome time with them. We liked the same music and shared our playlists, so we had that common ground to fall back on.”

× Expand The Flok app is free to download but is available only on iPhone for now.

In Ontario, they’re launching with two music festivals this month. Flok is available for Supercrawl in Hamilton on September 9 to 11 and for the Toronto Urban Roots Fest – better known as TURF – the following week. There’s also ridesharing to Argonauts games and eventually, Blue Jays games.

“A lot of these events see a need for it because most of the time, there’s limited parking,” Robinson explains. “Some of these festivals are out of the way for people, so the more they can limit the number of cars coming to the festival, the better it is for traffic congestion, parking and all those other things. It also helps some people get there that maybe couldn’t.”

The app is free to download and use. All you need is a Facebook account or email address to sign up. Once you’re logged in, the app is populated with events happening in your area. If you’re a driver looking to share your car, you can post a ride to an event, and if you’re looking for a ride, you can select a driver’s car. From there, you can message the driver or other passengers and arrange meet-up spots and payment.

“The way it’s set up right now, if somebody joins the ride that they’re not comfortable with, they can just contact us and we’ll take that person out. We’re eventually building a review process where there will be a request to join a ride and the driver will accept,” Robinson says.

For now, payment happens off the app, although Flok is hoping to roll out an online payment system this fall. The passengers are expected to pay the driver in cash when they arrive at the destination.

“A 500 kilometre ride is around $50 a person, which includes all the fees, depending on the number of people in the car,” Robinson explains. “We built the app on a variable pricing model, so the more people that join, the less expensive it is for everyone. The idea is more about cost-sharing and not for the driver to make a profit.”

While Flok is still in its early stages – it only launched officially in July – it has already attracted attention in Canada’s tech industry. Daniel Weinand of Shopify is an investor and Lane Dunlop, formerly of iTunes Canada, is Flok’s director of partnerships. Feedback from the app’s users has also been positive.

“Almost everyone we’ve talked to has been able to reference a time they could’ve used something exactly like this.,” Robinson says. “The biggest question for us right now is when Flok will be available on Android because we’re only on the iPhone right now.”

