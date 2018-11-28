Canada's Walk of Fame celebrates 20 years with public awards ceremony

For the last two decades, Canada’s Walk of Fame has been celebrating Canadians who’ve made their mark in five pillars of excellence: arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, philanthropy and humanities, science and technology, and sports and athletics. Inductees to the Walk of Fame have included notable Canadians who’ve contributed to their field in significant ways ranging from actors like Rachel McAdams to legendary Canadians such as Viola Desmond.

Annually, Canadians from all walks of life are celebrated for their excellence locally and abroad. Currently featuring 173 inductees, the Walk of Fame promotes Canada’s contributions each year with a new batch of inductees.

This year, Canada’s Walk of Fame celebrates its 20th anniversary — in a big way. While last year’s event was private, this year’s celebration will be open to the public. Anyone can buy tickets for the December 1 award show at the Sony Centre for a chance to be a part of an iconic gathering of Canada’s greatest talent.

This year’s awards will include a roster of all-star past inductees, including Catherine O’Hara, Russell Peters, the Barenaked Ladies, Sarah McLachlan, Dr. Roberta Bondar and more. This year’s inductees will also be in attendance and include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Andrea Martin, Col. Chris Hadfield, Andy Kim, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Each year, the ceremony honours a young Canadian making strides into turning their talent into inspiration with the Allan Slaight Honour. Past recipients have included The Weeknd, Drake, Shawn Mendes and Carly Rae Jepsen. This year’s inductee is singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez, whose rise to international stardom inspires young Canadians everywhere.

Luckily, for the 20th anniversary, there is more than one way to be a part of the celebrations. For this year’s awards, right outside of the Sony Centre there will be a public red carpet where fans can see Canadian legends and past inductees such as Kurt Browning, Karen Kain, Donovan Bailey and many others.

But if you’re unable to watch the celebrations live or catch the red carpet, the entire show will be broadcast on December 9 on CTV.

Canada’s Walk of Fame aims to not only celebrate the best in Canadian achievement, but to empower Canadians everywhere to be excellent in their own field. By shining a light on Canada’s contributions to the world, the Walk of Fame can help to inspire others.