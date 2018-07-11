Polyphonic Ground Profile: MonstrARTity

As part of this month's Polyphonic Ground Digital Residency, we're profiling the organizations and professionals who support Toronto's culturally diverse music scene. See all of the profiles here.

× Expand Jaime Espinoza

What's your name, role and organization?

Vikas Kohli, executive director, MonstrARTity.

Tell us about MonstrARTity's signature events.

Our Bollywood Monster Mashup event is the largest South Asian festival in Canada. This will be our eighth season and we’re going to hold free concerts with international Bollywood stars Aaman Trikha and Khushboo Grewal. Events will feature a space for kids to play, dance lessons, food vendors and shopping. See the full schedule here. If you use the coupon code “NOW” when purchasing tickets, you will get free goodies and access to the stars.

Beyond providing great cultural programming, does MonstrARTity have a larger mission you're working towards?

We want to be a leader in Canada for bringing artists from different cultural backgrounds and disciplines together to create works that demonstrate how art has positive and long-term socio-economic impact. We have an ethnically diverse team of visual artists, musicians, dancers and filmmakers who help inform us on how to fulfill this mission.

Tell us about one highlight from a past MonstrARTity event that illustrates why you love what you do.

Seeing thousands of people of all backgrounds dancing to our original production, Bollywood Monster Orchestra, where South Asian singers performed with Chinese virtuoso musicians playing guzheng, erhu and pipa – all while a band backed them up.

Describe some of the specific challenges organizations like yours face in promoting world music in Toronto.

People unfamiliar with Bollywood won't know that the label refers to a wide array of musical genres that has been influenced by Carnatic (South Indian classical), Hindustani (North Indian classical), European classical, Persian music, funk, Western pop, Sufi, EDM and so much more. The musicians and singers are often from respected musical families and trained in multiple genres.

Labelling all these musical variations "Bollywood" doesn't give audiences insight into the depth of what Bollywood music is. Stereotypes abound, but there is no denying that the landscape of music from Mumbai's Indian film industry is emotionally compelling, technically sophisticated and loved by hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Name one artist, band or performer who's taking part in an upcoming MonstrARTity event that you think audiences will love.

Bollywood star Aaman Trikha. He's sung so many hit songs from hit in films like Khiladi 786 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that I can already see and hear the audience singing along with him.

The same thing goes for Khushboo Grewal, who will be performing for the first time in Canada. She's sung in films like Hate Story 2 and acted in Carry On Jatta and Bhaji in Problem. She's an amazing, high-energy performer who the audience will recognize from Punjabi films, Hindi TV shows and her many songs with the Meet Bros.

Toronto music venues have been struggling to stay open in recent years. Have these challenges affected MonstrARTity in any way?

Newcomers are settling at higher and higher rates in the 905 areas of Mississauga, Brampton and Markham. As this demographic shift happens, more diverse artists are coming from these areas and building vibrant scenes. We've always been active in the 905 with great partnerships with 416 organizations. Over time, I see these partnerships growing as the boundaries between cities blur and the cultural offerings go to where the audiences are.

What are some of the benefits of partnering together with similar music/event promoters in Polyphonic Ground?

One great benefit is learning how other organizations function, what challenges are similar and what challenges are different. Artistically, it opens up the possibilities of programming really interesting acts that bridge two different cultures and bring audiences together. MonstrARTity has always created original productions with musicians and dancers from Chinese, Latin, African and other backgrounds and getting to know other world music presenters is leading to new ideas for original productions for our team.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Polyphonic Ground