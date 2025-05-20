Boots, furs and spurs: Celebrate Pride at the Bata Shoe Museum’s Hoedown

Saddle up and ride on down to the Bata Shoe Museum for Pride, as an unforgettable evening of fun, fashion and fabulousness awaits!

All dirt roads lead to the Hoedown at the Bata Shoe Museum (BSM) on June 6, where the Wild West and dazzling Pride brilliantly clash to form one remarkable rodeo.

For one night only, stomp and shuffle to the infectious sounds by DJ Sigourney Beaver and immerse in spectacular performances by Selena Vyle, Lucinda Miu, and Fluffy Soufflé. It’s time to round up your crew, put your boots to the test, and make some memories you won’t soon forget.

In collaboration with Steers and Queers and Spurs, this high-energy night is also in celebration of BSM’s 30th anniversary and newest exhibition Rough and Ready: A History of the Cowboy Boot. Feel free to take some time to explore the exhibition, which delves into the fascinating history and artistry behind these legendary boots, but also the resilience and reinvention they represent. This exhibit also features cowboy boots from past to present; from Gene Autry, the Singing Cowboy to musician Orville Peck! Additionally, take advantage of the BSM’s Behind the Scenes Gallery, where you can take an exclusive peek at fabulous drag queen Trixie Mattel’s shoes!

The BSM exhibit runs until October 2026, and more Western-spirited programming is on the way! Next up in June is Outlaws and Allies: Cowboys and Queer Culture, a compelling panel discussion that will dive deep into the intersectionality of cowboy traditions and queer identities, shedding light on the rich and often overlooked stories of 2SLGBTQ+ individuals within the iconic culture. Tickets for this must-attend conversation are $15.

Dust off those cowboy boots, round up your posse and ride into Pride in style; outstanding performances, delicious snacks and drinks (for purchase) and a whole lot of dancing are right around the corner. As Cowboy Carter said herself: “Park your Lexus, throw your keys up, and stick around – yeehaw!”

Tickets for this hoedown are $30 per person, but there are four-pack bundles available for $100. Ticket purchases include access to all current exhibitions.

For more information, click here.