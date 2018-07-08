Fringe review: 2018: A Sex Odyssey

2018: A SEX ODYSSEY by Theresa Ramirez (Theresa Ramirez Productions). At St. Vladimir Institute. July 9 at 10:45 pm, July 11 at 5:45 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 13 at 7:30 pm, July 15 at 2:45 pm. See listing. Rating: N

This short, half-baked wannabe sitcom about six horny 20-somethings hooking up in space while escaping Earth to populate Mars does nothing with the premise’s campy potential.

With plot and dialogue approaching cheesy porno levels, the show's blasé action centers on the crew’s various indiscretions and promiscuities, which complicate their primary relationships.

Only tangentially engaging with the super-important issues of sexuality and reproduction in space, and the assumed preference for heteronormative space crews, the script consists mostly of innuendo, surface humour and reality TV-style “conflict."

That said, Brian Millward’s catty turn as Zac, and Kennedy Thompson’s sarcastic Art bring some life to this otherwise sterile and vacuous affair.

But as it turns out, in space no one can hear you laugh, either.