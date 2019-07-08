Fringe review: Into The Tango

× Expand Into The Tango, Fringe 2019

INTO THE TANGO created by the company (PointeTango/Fringe). At the Randolph Theatre. July 9 at 10:15 pm, July 10 at 3:15 pm, July 12 at 1 pm, July 14 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

It’s hot outside in Toronto these days, but it’s even hotter when PointeTango performs on the Randolph stage.

Dancers Alexander Richardson and Erin Scott-Kafadar are a sultry duo that blends Argentine Tango and classical ballet, performing to traditional and contemporary music as well as poetry.

They amaze the audience from the opening number, which incorporates a stretchy web-like material into the dance. Coloured lights resembling large glow sticks light up the stage behind them as they perform many different mesmerizing tangos and lifts. Halfway through they pause the show to offer some explanation and context.

They even promote social justice by donning green scarves in one dance, paying homage to the recent Green Action Day in Argentina, in support of legal, safe and free abortion.