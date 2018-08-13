SummerWorks review: Swim Team

SWIM TEAM by Jaber Ramezani (Nowadays Theatre). At the Theatre Centre – Franco Boni Theatre. Aug 13 at 5 pm, Aug 19 at 6 pm. See listing. Review: NNNN

In post-revolution Iran, a coach and her three aspiring female athletes attempt to practice swimming in an imaginary pool – something that soon becomes a powerful metaphor for the limitations on women in a restrictive society.

Playwright Jaber Ramezani and director Aida Keykhali effectively take their time revealing information about the era and the women's objective. Coach Roya (Banafsheh Taherian) is a strong presence from the start (and Taherian is an endlessly watchable performer), and gradually the personalities of the young swimmers – nervous, tentative Lili (Parya Tahsini), follower Katy (Sarah Saberi) and rebel Nari (Tina Bararian) – emerge.

While the opening sequence, in which the women, in full hijab, try unsuccessfully to move a sofa into a room, doesn't evolve as a symbol, and Roya's recurring story about Michael Phelps is a tad confusing, this show, about the power of the imagination, has lots of potential for further development.

And the calm, measured way the fantasy swimming pool is constructed has a hypnotic power to it.