Fringe review: The Door

THE DOOR by the company (Saye Theatre). At the Theatre Centre – Franco Boni Theatre. July 10 at 5:15 pm, July 11 at 1 pm, July 13 at noon, July 15 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

This cryptic and symbolic two-hander contrasts the immigration experience of two Iranian women who find themselves split between Tehran and Toronto.

Responding to a mysterious and unseen interlocutor, each explains their complicated situations.

The first woman came to Toronto as a teenager for school, but has since moved back to Iran and, now considering returning to Canada, feels ambivalent about each place in a grass-is-always-greener kinda way. The second woman is currently in Canada but her visa is about to expire, and is trying to find a way for her and her daughter to stay.

Each account adds important real-life nuance to standard immigration stories, but overall the production is confusing to the point of being impenetrable. Who is asking the questions? What is the significance of the mysterious lawyer they both keep alluding to? What’s with all the paintbrushes that keep appearing? Or the noisy washing machine?

A stronger narrative frame introduced right at the start would make everything clearer, and the play’s symbols and message more effective.