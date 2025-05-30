When it comes to eating well, Toronto is the place, and that’s true for vegans and vegetarians.

Whether you’re looking for plant-based comfort food or a vegan fine dining experience, there are plenty of meatless options in the city.

HOGTOWN VEGAN

Address: 382 College St.

Vegan fast food and sandwiches.

Craving some chicken and waffles, or fish and chips? You’re in luck! Hogtown Vegan is a local vegan favourite offering a wide menu of fast food that is completely plant-based.

Enjoy vegan philly cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, fried fish and more at their restaurant, which offers both dine-in and takeaway options.

The restaurant is open from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 2-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Find the menu here.

KING’S CAFE

Address: 92 Augusta Ave.

Located in the heart of Kensington Market, King’s Cafe has been serving the downtown community vegetarian and vegan Asian-style cuisine since 1996.

Their menu is extensive, offering everything from wonton soup and curries to stirfries and sushi, and everything is 100 per cent plant-based. They also have a wide range of different teas on their menu.

King’s Cafe is open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m Monday-Sunday.

Browse their offerings here.

SAIGON LOTUS

Address: 6 St. Andrew St.

Saigon Lotus is a popular Vietnamese spot in Chinatown, and their menu is completely vegan.

The restaurant boasts a menu full of authentic Vietnamese dishes, with their specialties, including pho noodles, fresh spring rolls, and mixed vegetable stir-fry vermicelli.

It was founded by restauranter Hieu Tran, of the Ginger Restaurant food chain, Saigon Sisters, and Hue Kitchen, who had the goal of creating Vietnamese vegan cuisine that you can’t find anywhere else in the city.

View their menu here.

GOVINDA’S

Address: 243 Avenue Rd.

While Indian restaurants typically have a wide menu of vegetarian and vegan options, Govinda’s is a fan favourite of those who enjoy Indian cuisine, sans meat.

Located near Yorkville, their entire menu is vegan and/or vegetarian with a variety of different appetizers, entrees and combos, as well as drinks and dessert.

Check out their menu here.

AVELO

Address: 51 St Nicholas St.

Avelo is a local restaurant offering plant-based fine dining with a fixed menu that is always changing. Served as a series of small plates, the restaurant offerings are geared towards more adventurous diners with servers explaining each dish to you before you get the chance to check in.

The restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday – Sunday, with two seatings a night: the first runs from 5-6:15 p.m., while the second runs from 7:45–8:30 p.m.

A five-course option is available for $85/person on Friday and Saturday, or $70/person on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday with wine pairings available for an added $45.

During the second seating, guests can opt to enjoy an eight-course meal priced at $135/person Friday and Saturday, or $115/person Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. You can also add a wine pairing for an additional $75/person.

PLANTA

Address: 180 Queen St. W., 1221 Bay St

Planta is a vegan restaurant offering an elevated dining experience for those who don’t eat meat or animal products. They have two locations in Toronto, one on Queen St. W. and another at Bay and Bloor streets.

Some of their most popular dishes include the Bang Bang Broccoli, Udon Noodles, PLANTA Burger, and Unagi Eggplant Nigiri.

Both locations are open from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Have a look at their menu here.

GIA’S RESTAURANT

Address: 1214 Dundas St. W.

Located near Trinity Bellwoods Park, Gia’s Restaurant is an Italian spot offering traditional dishes, minus the meat.

Meatless and delicious, their menu includes everything from meatballs to bolognese. They also offer a prix fix menu on Sundays from 4-8:30 p.m. priced at $45/person or $90/couple.



Gia’s opens at 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Browse their menu here.

BUNNER’S BAKESHOP

Address: 244 Augusta Ave.

Located in Kensington Market, Bunner’s Bakeshop has been the perfect place to grab a vegan sweet treat to go since 2010.

Self-proclaimed as Toronto’s first vegan bakery, Bunner’s menu is vegan and gluten-free, making it an ideal spot for those with various dietary restrictions. They make traditional baked goods like donuts, pies, brownies, lemon squares, bread, cinnamon rolls and so much more.

And if you’re getting married, they also offer wedding cakes.

Check out their menu here.