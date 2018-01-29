Faces of Union: Benjamin Green

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

I am the director of design and construction for Union’s retail and restaurant development. As landlord to well over a hundred new commercial tenants at Union, we are responsible for readying the retail space for the tenant improvements as well as enhancing some of the common areas as we strive to make Union one of the world’s most engaging civic experiences.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

With family. Splash pads on hot days and Ontario Science Centre or the Royal Ontario Museum on cold ones.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

Traveling from Kolkata to Delhi with a fever. It was hot.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

As the saying goes: they don’t make them like they used to. Our team has the privilege and responsibility, while working very closely with our partners at the City of Toronto as part of the wider redevelopment, to create nearly 170,000 square feet of new commercial space. Together, we are building out this critical infrastructure all the while setting the stage for the next 100 years of Union.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

Jenessa Dworet, my older sister and the person for which I have boundless admiration and respect. She is a specialist in special education and runs the resource room at York Mills Collegiate Institute. Her tireless drive and dedication is changing the lives of her students every day. Last year she was the recipient of the 2017 Teacher of the Year Award from the Ontario Council for Exceptional Children.

