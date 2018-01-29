Faces of Union: Cheryl Arnold

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

I'm a station attendant. I sell tickets and Presto cards while also helping people with inquiries about schedules and planning their route of travel.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

In the summer I love to go to the CNE. I also go to Argo games at BMO Field and dinner at some of the many restaurants in Toronto.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

I once helped a lady on the train with directions and she still stops by to say hello whenever she comes through Union Station.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

Some people are surprised about the PATH walkway and how far they can walk underground.

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

Mayor John Tory. He is trying different approaches to fight gridlock on the streets of Toronto and talking about putting in a new relief subway line. Also, the new skating rink under the Gardiner expressway was a great idea.

