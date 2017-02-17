Toronto Gallery Openings: Feministry Is Here, Paperhouse Studio fundraiser and more

× Expand Zoe Solomon: Office Safari 3

Feministry Is Here, at Mercer Union, February 23 to March 18, reception/performance 7 pm February 23, offsite event at the Round 10 pm February 24, closing reception/performance 7 pm March 18.

Eight artists who also work as DJs, in fashion, music or online performance – including Buzz, Lido Pimienta and Victoria Cheong – explore fabulous and beautiful visions in "a space to strut through the limited definitions for queer femmes."

Meghan Price: For All That Was Soft

In House: A Benefit For Paperhouse Studio, at Critical Distance, February 17 to 28, benefit night/artists panel discussion 6-10 pm February 24.

Paperhouse Studio, which promotes experimental paper-making and printmaking and gives classes in bookbinding and other paper-related arts, raises funds with a silent auction of artwork in the hall of Artscape Youngplace from February 17 and an exhibit of collaborations with eight artists including Yael Brotman, Roula Partheniou and Natalie Wood at Critical Distance gallery from February 24.

Astrid Ho: Construct #1

Christine Koch: New Work, Astrid Ho: Points Of Abstraction, Sirkku Ketola: A Body Called Paula, at Open Studio Gallery, February 16 to March 18.

Both working in monotypes, Newfoundland-based painter/printmaker Koch captures the Maritimes and remote areas of Canada's North and Toronto-based Ho adapts cellphone photos of building exteriors and interiors into semi-abstract compositions. Finnish artist Ketola's performance project involves the manual work of screen-printing.