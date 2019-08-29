The best events in Toronto on Labour Day weekend 2019

× Expand Joncro Joncro plays the Grand Gerrard Theatre on August 31 as part of Festival Lingua Franca.

Our Latin Thing & Festival Lingua Franca

Punk, rock and other heavy music have always been more diverse than the stereotypical image of four white guys with a guitar. Two DIY festivals this weekend combat the erasure of people of colour in those scenes. Debuting this year with a show at the Garrison and an after-party at a secret location, Our Latin Thing Punk Fest showcases the talent and energy of Latinx and Indigenous musicians playing punk in Toronto and elsewhere. Local bands Maldita, Tashme and Scorpio Rising share the bill with bands from Colombia, New York and Montreal.

Festival Lingua Franca, meanwhile, is going into its third year with shows at The Baby G, Handlebar and the Grand Gerrard Theatre. Started by Daniel Wilson of Mississauga noise-rock band Joncro, it focuses on loud bands with members from the Black, Latinx and Caribbean communities, including KOZA The Band, Burner, Spirit Desire, Woven In and more.

Our Latin Thing is on Saturday (August 31) at the Garrison (1197 Dundas West). Doors 6:30 pm. $25 for main show, $10 for after-party. Festival Lingua Franca runs from Thursday-Saturday (August 29-31) at various venues. $10-$15 at the door. Info for both fests on Facebook.

Summer’s ON at Ontario Place

Live music, skate park, films and more until September 30.

Free admission, but fee for some activities. ontarioplace.com.

Toronto International BuskerFest

For Epilepsy Annual event for street performers turns 20.

August 30-September 2. Woodbine Park. $5 donation. torontobuskerfest.com.

Mural Block Party

Venus X, Pierre Kwenders, Bambii and more play Moonshine party as part of long weekend art fest.

August 30-September 1. Stackt Market. Free. muralfestival.com.

Electric Island

Catch the Montreal techno star Marie Davidson before she quits club music at the outdoor electronic music series' season finale.

August 31-September 1. Ontario Place – West Island. $69.35-$92.57. ticketweb.ca.

Distillery District Sunday Market

Food, crafts and other wares made within 100 miles are for sale from noon to 5 pm.

August 31. thedistillerydistrict.com.

A Tribe Called Red, nêhiyawak

Indigenous electronic music duo and up-and-coming indie rockers play the final show of the summer at the CNE Bandshell.

September 1. 7:30 pm, all ages. Free with admission. theex.com.

Labour Day Parade

Annual march revives the Harris-era slogan “Educate, Organize, Resist!” in recognition of the ongoing fight for social justice in the face of Doug Ford-era cuts.

September 2. From Queen and University to Dufferin Gates. Meet at 10 am. To register your union contingent, contact 416-441-3663 ext 222. labourcouncil.ca.

Promise Cherry Beach

Kenny Glasgow headlines the last afternoon beach party of Promise's 20th season.

September 2. 3-11 pm, all ages. $20 suggested donation. ilovepromise.com.

