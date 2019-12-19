The best weekend events in Toronto: December 20-22

× Expand Cash Honey

Jennifer Castle

Jennifer Castle’s solstice shows have become a local rite of winter. The local singer/songwriter plays solo, keeping things intimate with hushed renditions of her mystical tunes and plenty of banter with the audience. She’ll also be joined by special guests throughout the night, including New Chance, VIN and Bluethunderbird – plus more surprises. It’s a night of warmth and sweetness – a much-needed balm on the shortest day of the year.

December 21 at Longboat Hall (1087 Queen West). 8 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca.

Nutcracker Christmas at Casa Loma

Designer trees, an illusionist and skating performances are on daily and in the evenings until December 19-January 5. $20-$30. casaloma.ca

Die Hard

The holiday actioner starring Bruce Willis gets a run at the Cinesphere.

December 20-23. 7:30 pm. $11-$15. ontarioplace.com/cinesphere.

The Bentway Skate Trail

The skate trail under the Gardiner Expressway is open daily during the holiday season.

To January 5. Noon-9 pm. Free. thebentway.ca.

Evergreen Brick Works Winter Village

Craft goods, live music and toasty edibles are on at Evergreen Brick Works.

To December 22. 9 am-5 pm. Free. 550 Bayview. evergreen.ca/wintervillage.

Derrick Carter

The Chicago house stalwart spins for four hours at an afternoon dance party.

December 21. Love Child Social House. 3-9 pm. $25-$40. eventbrite.ca.

Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival

Red Pepper Spectacle Arts lights up the longest night of the year with the 30th annual parade.

December 21. Meet at Oxford and Augusta around 6:30 pm; parade leaves at 7 pm. Free. Bring your own lantern or buy one for $20 (from 5 to 6:30 pm at 260 Augusta). ­redpepperspectacle.com.

Queer Songbook Orchestra

Chamber-pop ensemble plays annual holiday fundraiser, Roasted Chestnuts 5.

December 22. Gladstone Hotel. 8 pm, all ages. $22. qsochestnuts.bpt.me.

Peter Pan

Spend an afternoon over the holidays at this acclaimed all-ages stage version of the classic story.

To January 5. Young Centre. $25-$45. soulpepper.ca.

@nowtoronto