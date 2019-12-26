The best weekend events in Toronto: December 27-29

× Expand Derek Samaha

What's In The Box

There’s typically not much to do between Boxinxg Day and New Year’s, but the Drake’s What’s In The Box Fest is always a good bet. Five nights of shows, each for five bucks before midnight, highlight local music series that feature Canadian artists who deserve the spotlight. It starts on Thursday with PRACTICE, a curated jam night, and All Vinyl Everything, an analogue turntable DJ night. Friday is a big night as local DJ Bambii takes over the whole hotel with JERK, her ongoing series that spotlights global underground dance movements and the Caribbean diaspora. On Saturday, Feed The Birds brings Los Angeles hip-hop group Villain Park, DJ Vaughan and more, while Sunday has Dead Poet, Blank Canvas’s open mic series, and Gxrls Need Love, an R&B and neo-soul showcase the spotlights women and non-binary musicians. It all ends with the Serious Betty Soundclash DJ battle on Monday.

December 26-30. The Drake Hotel (1150 Queen West). $5. thedrake.ca/inthebox

Tea At The Palace

Ann and David Powell’s annual holiday puppet show marks 30 years.

December 26-29.Tarragon Theatre. 2:30 pm. $25. tarragontheatre.com.

The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open

One of the year’s best Canadian films gets a run at TIFF Bell Lightbox. Read our review here.

To January 2. 6 pm. $14. tiff.net.

Lemon-Aid

Guerilla-folk party-punks Lemon Bucket Orkestra host a two-day festival/fundraiser.

December 27-28. Opera House. Doors 8 pm. $20, pass $30. eventbrite.ca.

Light Up The Dark

3D projection mapping transforms the Aga Khan Museum’s facade for three days.

December 27-29. 10 am-9 pm. Free. agakhanmuseum.org.

After Boxing

Dance the day after Boxing Day away with Box of Kittens.

December 27. Jam Factory T.O. 10 pm. $20. boxofkittens.ca/tickets.

DJ Skate Night

Hip-hop scene veteran DJ Mel Boogie spins for ice skaters at Harbourfront Centre.

December 28. Natrel Rink. 8-11 pm, all ages. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Shitmas 2019

Electronic acts Pelada and Korea Town Acid play punk band S.H.I.T.’s annual holiday show.

December 28. Grand Canyon. Doors 9 pm. $15 at the door.

Ashley With A "Y"

Comedian Ashley Botting's solo show, which mixes cabaret, storytelling and musical improv, was our favourite comedy show of 2018.

December 28. Paradise Theatre. 9 pm. $29-$33. paradiseonbloor.com.

× Expand Andrew Williamson The Bentway - Polar Bear Skate

Polar Bear Skate

Go for a skate in your underpants or bathing suit at The Bentway to support Project Comfort.

December 29. 1-4 pm. Free. 250 Fort York. thebentway.ca.

Kenny Robinson's Nubian Show

What better way to close out a difficult year than by laughing your ass off? Robinson's monthly Nubian Show of edgy, urban comedy – with a lineup of mostly POC stand-ups – should do the trick.

December 29. Yuk Yuk's. 8:30 pm. $20. yukyuks.com.

