The best weekend events in Toronto: February 21-23

Estate of Diane Arbus Two Girls On The Beach, Coney Island, N.Y. (1958), a gelatin silver print photograph by Diane Arbus.

Diane Arbus

Diane Arbus’s first Canadian solo show in almost 30 years opens at the Art Gallery of Ontario this week. Diane Arbus: Photographs, 1956-1971 will feature 150 of the more than 500 photos the AGO acquired in 2016. The American photographer’s black-and-white photos classically framed people not typically seen as worthy subjects – marginalized people, interracial couples, drag queens among them. She also found unexpected ways to frame the wealthy, using environmental elements to provide context and narrative to seemingly familiar images. The exhibition will present her work chronologically to give visitors what the AGO calls “the full sweep” of her career. New Yorker critic Hilton Als will give a talk about Arbus’s work in the AGO’s Baillie Court on March 13.

February 22-May 18. Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West). $25, free for AGO members/passholders and visitors under 25. ago.ca

Lady Sunrise

Marjorie Chan's play, set in contemporary hyper-consumerist Vancouver, is that rare production where the writer, director and ensemble cast is all female and Asian-Canadian.

To March 8. Factory Theatre. $40-$50. See listing.

Artist Project Contemporary Art Fair

Showcase of more than 300 contemporary artists from Canada and abroad, with art battles, chats, Untapped Emerging Artists Competition, art walks and more.

February 20-23. Better Living Centre. Thu 7-11 pm (opening night party), Fri 11 am-10 pm, Sat 11 am-8 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. $12.50-$16, opening night party $35. theartistproject.com.

Pendance Film Festival

The third annual indie film fest screens 37 films, including the latest features by Werner Herzog, Ani Simon-Kennedy, James Sweeny, Mira Fornay, Shola Amoo and others.

To February 23. TIFF Bell Lightbox and AGO's Jackman Hall. $14-$125. pendancefilmfestival.ca.

Long Winter

Backxwash, Isla Craig, Tallies and more play the music and art series.

February 21. Workman Arts. 7 pm, all ages. Pwyc, $12 adv. ticketscene.ca.

Winterfolk

Three days of all the blues, folk and roots you can handle. More than 150 musicians play five stages at the 18th annual music fest.

February 21-23. Tranzac and Annex Hotel. Wristband $20, ticketed shows $15 adv. winterfolk.com.

Raven’s Vision

The local queer party collective (one of our most buzzed-about musical artists of 2019) is releasing its first compilation, Silk & Lace, bringing its electronic music scene out of the underground. Special guests include Desiire, Benedicte, James Baley, LAL, R. Flex and TiKA.

February 21. Unit 2. 8 pm. $5 suggested.

Bat For Lashes

Natasha Khan plays first local headliner in over a decade.

February 22. Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 8 pm. $25-$50. eventbrite.ca.

Trixie Mattel

The singer, actor and drag performer brings her Grown Up tour to town.

February 22. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $42.50-$200. ticketmaster.ca.

CatVideoFest

Park your brain at the annual cuteness fest.

February 22-23. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Noon. $15. hotdocscinema.ca.

