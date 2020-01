by Marjorie Chan (Factory). Set in Vancouver, BC, this play looks at social climbing and the damaging effect of today’s hyper-consumerist society. Previews from Feb 15, opens Feb 30 and runs to Mar 8, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm (Sun Feb 16 at 7 pm). $40-$50, previews $20.

factorytheatre.ca/2019-20-season/lady-sunrise