The best weekend events in Toronto: February 7-9

Keita Morimoto's painting Night Gazers is on display at Nicholas Metivier Gallery to February 29.

Keita Morimoto

Two years ago, Keita Morimoto explored Toronto at magic hour. Now the Edward Hopper-influenced Toronto painter is going full nocturne with Garden Of Light, a new series of paintings that capture the interplay of light on west-end Toronto streetscapes at night. The show’s centrepiece is billed as his most ambitious work to date: an eight-by-18-foot triptych depicting a view of downtown Toronto looking east from a high-rise.

February 6-29 at Nicholas Metivier Gallery. Opening reception 6-8 pm on February 6. Free. metiviergallery.com.

MOCA’s winter opening

West-end art museum exhibits work by Carlos Bunga, Sarah Sze, Megan Rooney and Shelagh Keeley.

To May 10. $5-$10. moca.ca.

143 (I Love You)

Eight Toronto-based Black artists explore manifestations of love with a photo show at Union Station. Check out more Black History Month event picks here.

To March 28. Union Station. Reception 7-9 pm. Free. torontounion.ca.

Mother's Daughter

Soulpepper’s latest instalment of Hennig’s Queenmaker series closes this weekend.

To February 9. Young Centre for the Performing Arts. $25-$98. soulpepper.ca.

Winter Light Exhibition

Bask in 21 cocoon-themed light installations.

To March 29. Ontario Place. 4-11 pm. Free. ontarioplace.com.

EOB

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien warms up for a large-scale tour with an intimate gig at The Great Hall.

February 7. 8 pm. Sold out. ticketmaster.ca.

Metronomy, Charlotte Adigéry

UK pop group plays with the rising Belgian-Caribbean pop musician opening.

February 8. Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. $35. ticketmaster.ca.

Jeremy Dutcher: Unplugged

Polaris Prize-winning composer and operatic tenor performs an intimate show at Aga Khan Museum.

February 8. 8 pm. $30-$40. agakhanmuseum.org.

Until We Are Free

Black Lives Matter–Toronto launches a book reflecting on the activist movement.

February 9. Lula Lounge. Noon-3 pm. Free. fb.com/blacklivesmatterTO.

92nd Academy Awards

The Royal, Paradise Theatre, Hot Docs and others host Oscar viewing parties. Check out a round-up of events here.

February 9. Various venues. Free and ticketed.

