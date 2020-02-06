Where to watch the 2020 Oscars in Toronto

× Expand Andrew Cooper / Sony Pictures Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood.

There are those of us who shut ourselves in a dark room with the Academy Awards every year because it’s our job to frantically tweet each announcement, acceptance and disastrous attempt at a production number. (Will the costume design of 1917 be explored through the medium of tap? Here’s hoping!)

Everyone else, though? They get to go to a party. Here are some options for catching the 92nd annual Academy Awards with the crowd of your choice. The awards broadcast is Sunday (February 9) on CTV at 8 pm and the red carpet starts at 6:30 pm. Read our pre-Oscars coverage and listen to our Oscars podcasts here. During the ceremony, follow @nowtoronto on Twitter for updates.

Comedy Bar

Want to watch the awards, but not take anything too seriously? Wander over to Comedy Bar, where host Paul Beer will encourage red-carpet commentary by Isabel Zawtun and Sam Sferrazza, with Mark Little, Roger Bainbridge, Allison Davey and Aine Davis chiming in during the ceremony. And it’s free!

945 Bloor West. 7 pm. Free. See the Facebook page for details.

Fox Theatre

As is tradition, the east end’s biggest Oscar party happens at The Fox, where cinephiles and celebrity-watchers gather for a free screening of the ceremonies augmented with trivia, prizes for the best outfits (in person, not in L.A.) and “a few more fun surprises.”

2236 Queen East. 7 pm. Pwyc donations go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada. foxtheatre.ca.

The Gladstone Hotel

No cover, a decent screen, snacks available at the Melody Bar across the hall… what’s not to love? Also, hosts Kaleb Robertson and Sarah-Tai Black will be offering commentary, context and quips, but only during the commercial breaks.

1214 Queen West. 7 pm. Free. gladstonehotel.com.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Enjoy the telecast in the Annex with decent coffee, excellent popcorn and a couple of really good takeout options across the street. Advance tickets are available to members online or at the box office; non-members must get them in person.

506 Bloor West. 6:30 pm. Free. hotdocs.ca.

Innis Town Hall

Watch the Oscars in the comfort of one of the city’s best little screening venues, tucked into a nondescript building on the U of T campus. The downside: not a lot of nearby snack options. The upside: if you bring a giant bag of popcorn, everyone will love you. Also, fill out a prediction ballot for a chance to win a prize!

2 Sussex West. 6 pm. Free. townhall.innis.utoronto.ca.

Paradise Theatre

The newly renovated and reopened cinema hosts a gala viewing party featuring comics Ashley Botting and Andrew Phung. Admission is free with a donation to the Sistering drop-in centre... aaaand it’s already sold out.

1006 Bloor West. 6 pm. Sold out. paradiseonbloor.com.

The Rec Room

The Roundhouse makes its party a little more challenging with a special session of movie trivia hosted by Trivia Club’s Russel Harder during the red carpet. And don’t forget to be part of the Oscar pool! There are prizes!

255 Bremner. 7 pm. See website for details.

Revue Cinema

Roncy’s rep cinema taps Kerri Riordan and Heather Sanderson to host the evening, which will also feature trivia, prizes and very fresh popcorn. (The bar will also have a special cocktail available along with the beer, wine and Champagne.) Tickets are free, and there’ll be a rush line for unclaimed seats if the event sells out.

400 Roncesvalles, 7 pm. Free. therecroom.com.

The Royal

Drag queen Allysin Chaynes returns to The Royal for her fourth year hosting and roasting the Academy Awards, accompanied by a panel of queer comedians and performers. It might get rowdy. (Okay, it absolutely will.)

608 College. 6:30 pm. Free. theroyal.to.

Striker Sports Bar

Also marking its fourth year, Striker’s Oscars party – hosted by Vanity – promises trivia, prizes, popcorn and the mild pop-culture contradiction of watching an arts ceremony in a sports bar. But none of the other Oscar parties has Cheesecake Factory desserts on the menu…

31 St. Joseph. 8 pm. Free. See Facebook for details.

120 Diner

A $20 ticket gets you a glass of Champagne, an assortment of snacks and an Oscar party hosted by Leonardo Dell’Anno and Ori Dagan… who’ll be giving away prizes for outfits and social media posts (!) and running trivia all night long. Plus, signature cocktails!

120 Church. 5:30 pm. $20 advance/$25 at the door. eventbrite.ca.

