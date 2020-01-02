The best weekend events in Toronto: January 3-5

× Expand Samuel Engelking WLMRT

WLMRT at Class of 2020

Exclaim!'s Class of 2020 begins with an ending. The series, which will have five local concerts throughout January, is meant to showcase the bands and acts to watch throughout the year, but WLMRT (a band we put in our own Sound of Toronto feature last year) will not have a big year – in fact, they're breaking up in January. So, if you haven't caught the band's mix of whip-fast punk and deadpan humour live, this could be your last chance. They lead a Canadian punk lineup that also includes Burner, Dish Pit and Piper Maru.

January 4. Monarch Tavern. Doors 8 pm. $8.50. eventbrite.ca.

Lil' Red Robin Hood

Clever and funny Ross Petty show finishes its run this weekend.

To January 4. Winter Garden. $27-$99. rosspetty.com.

Union Beats on Ice

The city's newest skating rink wraps up for the season with DJ sets by DJ Fizza and DJ Mensa.

January 4-5. Union Station. 5 pm-9 pm. Free. torontounion.ca

Last Night

Filmmaker Don McKellar attends the premiere of a new 4K restoration of his cult Toronto-set movie and chats with NOW's Norman Wilner.

January 5. Paradise Theatre. 8 pm. paradiseonbloor.com.

Aurora Winter Fest

Last weekend to wander the CNE's Instagrammable wonderland of light sculptures, installations and amusements.

To January 5. Ontario Place – West Island. $13-$18. aurorawinterfestival.com.

Cats

Skip the movie and catch this mesmerizing touring version of Andrew Lloyd Weber's classic musical before it closes on Sunday.

To January 5. Princess of Wales Theatre. Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 1:30 pm. $39-$224. mirvish.com.

Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical

Last call for this feel-good musical based on Gurinder Chadha's hit 2002 movie.

To January 5. $49.95-$299.95. benditmusical.com.

