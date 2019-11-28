The best weekend events in Toronto: November 29-December 1

A Christmas Carol

Bah, humbug! At this time of year, Charles Dickens’s tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption one Xmas eve is ubiquitous – on TV and even in local theatres. But Three Ships Collective and Soup Can Theatre’s version of the tale – with original text by Justin Haigh and imaginative direction by Sarah Thorpe – offers something different: an intimate, immersive version of the story that fits in beautifully in the Victorian-era Campbell House Museum. A sold-out hit last year, it’s back, with a slightly changed cast, but all of the charm.

November 30-December 22.Campbell House Museum (160 Queen West). $20-$35. See ChristmasCarolTO.com for days and times.

One Of A Kind Winter Show

Annual show and and sale supporting craft makers takes over the Enercare Centre.

To December 1. Free-$15. oneofakindshow.com

Analogue Gallery's 10th Anniversary

Sterling Road gallery hosts its annual Sound Image competition for emerging music photographers. Check out some of those photos here.

To December 1.Analogue Gallery. 11 am-7 pm. Free. analoguegallery.com.

Global Climate Strike Toronto

The Toronto chapter of Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future holds a rally and march for climate justice.

November 29. Rally at Queen's Park from 11 am, march down University starts at noon. Free. facebook.com/fridaysforfutureto.

Ice Cream

Toronto duo celebrate the release of their FED UP album.

November 29. Cecil Community Centre. Doors 8 pm. $12. eventbrite.ca.

Brockhampton

The American hip-hop collective led by Kevin Abstract arrive in town on their Heaven Belongs To You Tour.

November 29. Coca-Cola Coliseum. Doors 6 pm. From $39. ticketmaster.ca.

Akira

Last chance to see the anime classic on the big screen before it’s taken out of theatrical circulation.

November 29. Royal Cinema. 8 pm. $12. universe.com.

Cavalcade of Lights

The city kicks off the holidays with fireworks.

November 30. Nathan Phillips Square. 6 pm. Free. toronto.ca/cavalcade.

Peter Gudrunas

Pick up a unique glass art piece at the master glassblower's annual Sirius Glassworks showcase.

November 30-December 1. 100% Silk. Free. siriusglassworks.com.

Skate at Union Station

The city’s newest rink is opens for the season. Check out more winter event ideas here.

December 1-January 4. Free. torontounion.ca.

The Everything To Do With Sex Show

Adult playground and emporium.

December 1. International Centre. $20. tabooshow.com.

